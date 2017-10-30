Hornets Rally for Comeback Win in Memphis

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

The Charlotte Hornets erased a double-digit second-half deficit thanks to a great all-around fourth-quarter performance as they defeated the Grizzlies, 104-99, on Monday, Oct. 30 in Memphis. Kemba Walker led five Charlotte players in double figures with a game-high 27 points as the Hornets became the first team in the NBA this season to knock off the Western-Conference-leading Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Turning Point

After cutting a 13-point second-half deficit down to a 93-92 Memphis lead with 4:45 remaining in the game, Kemba Walker found a cutting Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for an easy layup to finally put Charlotte out in front by one. Memphis continued to come up empty on its possessions down the stretch and the Hornets knocked down a handful of free throws in the closing minutes to seal their first road victory of the season.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Kemba Walker gear here)

Kemba Walker finished with game-high marks in both scoring (27 points) and assists (six) to go along with two rebounds in the victory. Walker’s night tied him with Larry Johnson for the most 20-point games (192) and with Glen Rice for the most 25-point games (109) in franchise history.

Grizzlies Player of the Game

Tyreke Evans posted a team-high 19 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench in the loss. This is the first double-double for Evans since Jan. 21, 2016 against the Detroit Pistons.

Game Notes

Jeremy Lamb chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds… Malik Monk added 13 points (3-of-7 from three-point range), four rebounds and three assists off the bench… Cody Zeller just missed tallying a double-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and a team-high three blocks… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 10 points… Marvin Williams recorded nine points and eight rebounds… Charlotte won the rebounding battle, 56-48… The Hornets shot 7-of-17 from three-point range (41.2 percent), while the Grizzlies went just 8-of-35 (22.9 percent)… Memphis scored 16 points off 12 takeaways while the Hornets totaled just six points on seven Grizzlies’ giveaways.

Quote of the Night

“[I liked] the fight. Down on the road, I thought really what happened in the fourth quarter was the bench guys. The bench guys got us in the game. Malik got going. Cody and Frank [had] a lot of purpose. All five of those guys got [the lead] down to five and then we brought the guys that had started back in and they did a great job of finishing the game.” – Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets return home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.