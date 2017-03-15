Hornets Outpaced by Indiana

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

Long stretches of inconsistent play in the second half helped propel the Charlotte Hornets to a third-straight defeat as they fell to the hometown Indiana Pacers, 98-77, on Wednesday, March 15 in Indianapolis. Playing their second-consecutive game without second-leading scorer Nicolas Batum (migraines), the offense for the Hornets abruptly stalled after halftime as they finished the night connecting on a season-low-tying 3-of-23 three-point attempts (season-low 13.0 percent). This was just the second loss for the Hornets in their seven meetings with Indiana since the start of the 2015-16 NBA season.

Turning Point

With the score tied, 42-42, at halftime, the Pacers took complete control in the third quarter by knocking down 11-of-17 field-goal attempts (64.7 percent), including a 5-of-8 mark from three-point range (62.5 percent), to outscore the Hornets in the frame, 33-16. Paul George scored 15 of his game-high 39 points in the opening 12 minutes of the second half as the Pacers pulled away from Charlotte and never looked back on their way to an easy win.

Hornets Player of the Game

In just his second appearance since a five-game absence because of a shoulder injury, Frank Kaminsky recorded a team-high 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and four rebounds in the loss. This is the 12th game of Kaminsky’s two-year NBA career with 20-or-more points, six of which have now come since Feb. 1, 2017.

Pacers Player of the Game

Paul George exploded for a season-high 39 points on 15-of-21 shooting (6-of-10 from three-point range), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. This is George’s highest-scoring performance since racking up 45 points on March 19, 2016 against Oklahoma City.

Game Notes

Marco Belinelli finished with 11 points, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist also scored in double figures with 10 points… Jeremy Lamb chipped in 8 points, a team-high seven rebounds and two assists in his fifth start of the season… Briante Weber added eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals… The 77 total points scored by the Hornets were their fewest in any game this season… Charlotte was outscored in the second half by a combined margin of 56-35… Indiana won the rebounding battle, 42-30, which marks a new single-game season-low total for the Hornets… Both teams finished with just three offensive boards, which tied a season-low mark for Charlotte.

Quote of the Night

“We struggled to score the whole game. It was similar to the first time we played here [on Dec. 12]. They were physical. We’ve been playing with really good offensive energy here this last stretch. We didn’t have it tonight. Paul George had that look in his eye. He set the tone for that whole game. To me, he dominated the game… He’s a great, great player, but he got to his spots too easily. We didn’t make it hard enough on him.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Quote of the Night



“We struggled to score the whole game. It was similar to the first time we played here [on Dec. 12]. They were physical. We’ve been playing with really good offensive energy here this last stretch. We didn’t have it tonight. Paul George had that look in his eye. He set the tone for that whole game. To me, he dominated the game… He’s a great, great player, but he got to his spots too easily. We didn’t make it hard enough on him.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford





Next Up

The Hornets return home to take on the Washington Wizards beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.