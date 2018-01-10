Hornets Open Homestand with Loss to Dallas

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A four-day break in the schedule possibly contributed to some rustiness for the Hornets as they opened up their three-game homestand with a 115-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Charlotte. The hosts got a sensational 41-point outburst from Kemba Walker, but couldn’t overcome 15 Dallas three-point field goals and too many missed opportunities defensively and at the charity stripe.

Turning Point

After Nicolas Batum cut the Dallas lead to 105-102 with 2:19 left in the game, Dwight Howard briefly grabbed a missed Mavericks three-point attempt before it was poked out of his hands by Salah Mejri and eventually kicked out to Yogi Ferrell for a second-chance long-distance make. Charlotte got the deficit back down to three with 15.7 seconds left, but Kemba Walker’s potential game-tying three-pointer bounced off the rim to all but seal the victory for Dallas.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker finished with a game-high 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting, three rebounds, a team-high four assists and a game-high three steals in the loss. This is the fourth-highest single-game scoring output of Walker’s seven-year NBA career and his second 40-point performance of the campaign (47; Nov. 17 at Chicago).

Mavericks Player of the Game

Harrison Barnes racked up team-high totals in scoring (25 points on 9-of-13 shooting) and rebounding (11) to go along with two assists in the victory. This is the seventh game of Barnes’ six-year NBA career with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, five of which have now come this season.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard finished with 15 points and game-high marks in rebounding (12) and blocks (4), although went just 5-of-18 from the free-throw line… Jeremy Lamb added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench…. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (11 points) and Frank Kaminsky (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Hornets… Charlotte edged out Dallas in the rebounding battle, 43-39, which included a slim 4-3 advantage in offensive boards… The Mavericks went 15-of-36 from three-point range (41.7 percent), while Charlotte was just 10-of-26 from behind the arc (38.5 percent)… Dallas outscored the Hornets in the second quarter, 39-24, after trailing by eight points through the opening 12 minutes.

Quote of the Night

“It was disappointing that we didn’t do the same things that we did on the West Coast. We’re going to watch the film tomorrow and get better. We have plenty of games to right the ship, but it was definitely disappointing tonight.” – Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas

Next Up

The Hornets will play host to the Utah Jazz beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.