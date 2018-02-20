Hornets to Not Extend Contract of GM Rich Cho

February 20, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will not extend the contract of General Manager Rich Cho. The Hornets will begin a search for a new general manager immediately.

“I want to thank Rich for all of his hard work with the Charlotte Hornets organization through the years and wish him and his family the best in the future,” said Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan. “Rich worked tirelessly on behalf of our team and instituted a number of management tools that have benefited our organization. We are deeply committed to our fans and to the city of Charlotte to provide a consistent winner on the court. The search will now begin for our next head of basketball operations who will help us achieve that goal.”

Cho was originally hired as the team’s General Manager on June 14, 2011. He assumed the day-to-day responsibilities of the basketball operations department on June 13, 2014. Prior to working with Charlotte, Cho worked in the front offices of Portland and Oklahoma City/Seattle.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as the Charlotte Hornets’ General Manager for the past seven years,” said Cho. “I want to thank Michael Jordan, Curtis Polk, and the entire organization for giving me that opportunity, and for their support since that moment. I also want to thank the basketball and business operations staffs, Head Coach Steve Clifford and his staff, and our players for their commitment to excellence and success. Charlotte is a special city with deeply loyal fans and I will always be grateful for my experience with the franchise.”