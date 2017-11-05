Hornets No Match for Minnesota

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

The Charlotte Hornets failed to recover from a disastrous second-quarter performance as they fell to the Timberwolves, 112-94, on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Minneapolis, MN. Cody Zeller paved the way with a season-high 16 points for the visitors, who couldn’t overcome a sharp-shooting Minnesota offense on their way to a second-straight loss.

Turning Point

Things got away from the Hornets in the second quarter as they were outscored in the frame, 40-23, to enter halftime with a 17-point deficit. Jeff Teague led Minnesota with a team-high 13 points (3-of-4 from three-point range) and nine assists in the opening 24 minutes as the home team cruised to its fifth-consecutive victory.

Hornets Player of the Game

Cody Zeller tallied a season-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with a season-high-tying nine rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench in the loss. The fifth-year veteran had a career-high seven games last season with 16-or-more points.

Timberwolves Player of the Game

Jeff Teague racked up 18 points, five rebounds and a game and season-high 12 assists for Minnesota in the victory. This is Teague’s fourth double-double of the year, all of which have come within his last five appearances.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard just missed out on his eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and a team-high-tying nine rebounds… Marvin Williams and Jeremy Lamb each scored 13 points as well… Kemba Walker added nine points and dished out a team-high nine assists… Malik Monk chipped in six points, three rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Monk is the first Charlotte rookie with eight assists off the bench since Walker did so on March 14, 2012 vs. Houston… Michael Carter-Williams made his first appearance for the Hornets, finishing with a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block in eight minutes of action… Minnesota dominated the rebounding battle, 54-38… The Timberwolves connected on 26-of-30 free-throw attempts (86.7 percent), while the Hornets went just of 11-of-21 from the line (52.4 percent)… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed his second-straight game for the Hornets (personal).

Quote of the Night

“This is what I see. I told them, you get misses offensively, there’s frustration. You miss an open shot, there’s frustration and then we don’t run back and defend. Yet there’s no frustration when we’re getting lined up one-on-one or miss a pick-and-roll rotation or anything like that. It has to be frustration when we don’t defend. When we’ve been good, it’s defense leading to offense.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets head east to take on the Knicks starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in New York, NY. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.