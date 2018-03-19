Hornets Lose to 76ers Following Shaky 2nd Half

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

For the second time in as many appearances, a rough third quarter was the deciding factor for the Charlotte Hornets as they lost to the 76ers, 108-94, on Monday, March 19 in Philadelphia. Willy Hernangomez impressed with a season-high 17 points for the visitors, who were dominated on the rebounding front in what was ultimately their fifth-consecutive loss to the 76ers.

Turning Point

After the Hornets rallied to tie the game at 88-88 with 6:16 remaining in the fourth, Philadelphia uncorked a 13-0 run over the next few minutes to end any chance of a Charlotte victory. The 76ers got all but two points from either Robert Covington or Marco Belinelli during this aforementioned stretch as they held on for their fourth win in five games.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker racked up team-high marks in scoring (24 points), rebounding (season-high eight), assists (six) and steals (three) in the loss. This is the second time in Walker’s career he’s finished with this particular statline in a regular season game (Jan. 26, 2013 vs. Minnesota).

76ers Player of the Game

Ben Simmons totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds, a career-high-tying 15 assists and three steals in the victory. The Aussie now has nine triple-doubles this year, which is currently the third-highest total in the league and also extends his rookie single-season NBA record as well.

Game Notes

Willy Hernangomez erupted for a season-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, three rebounds and two steals. The Spaniard had 15 second-quarter points, matching the highest total by any Hornet player in the final 12 minutes of the first half this season… Malik Monk added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes… Jeremy Lamb chipped in 14 points and a team-high-tying eight rebounds while starting for Nic Batum (sore left Achilles)… Dwight Howard also scored in double figures with 10 points… Cody Zeller missed his fifth-straight game (left knee soreness)… Philadelphia crushed the Hornets on the glass, 60-40, which included a 17-7 advantage in offensive boards… Subsequently, the 76ers also outscored Charlotte in second-chance points, 19-4… The Hornets were outscored in the third quarter, 32-14, matching a season low for third-quarter points (Dec. 31 at L.A. Clippers).

Quote of the Night

“[The difference] was the rebounding game… [Philadelphia is] fifth in the NBA in second-chance points. It was a big emphasis. We did a lot of good things. We didn’t shoot the ball well. We missed a lot of good quality shots that we’ve been making lately, but the rebounding was the game, basically.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up



