Hornets License Plate FAQs

Press Release | Download a Hornets License Plate Application (PDF)

WHAT IS A CHARLOTTE HORNETS LICENSE PLATE?

A Charlotte Hornets plate is a license plate available for all Hornets fans in North Carolina to show their loyalty to Buzz City on their license plate. With the buzz back in Charlotte, these special plates will let everyone in the community know how much the state supports its basketball team.

WHAT WILL THE NEW CHARLOTTE HORNETS LICENSE PLATE LOOK LIKE?

The plate will incorporate the classic logo for the Charlotte Hornets. Available options allow individuals to order a regular Charlotte Hornets plate or a personalized one. However, we will not have a final design until the plates go into production by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

HOW DO I ORDER A CHARLOTTE HORNETS LICENSE PLATE?

The first 300 plates are available for order directly through the Hornets. These plates will be available exclusively through the Hornets until we reach 300 applicants. Initial purchasers will pay for their plates by submitting the application and cash, check or money order directly through the Hornets. Checks or money orders should be made out to Hornets Basketball, LLC. Payment and a completed application should be sent to:

Charlotte Hornets

Attn: Legal Affairs Dept.

333 E. Trade St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

A regular Charlotte Hornets plate will have a plate fee of $10. There will be an additional $30 fee for a personalized plate, for a total plate fee of $40.

CAN I ORDER A PERSONALIZED CHARLOTTE HORNETS PLATE?

Absolutely. A Charlotte Hornets plate may be personalized for an additional $30 fee. There will be four spaces available on the plate for personalization. The text, however, cannot be all numbers.

HOW MUCH WILL A CHARLOTTE HORNETS PLATE APPLICATION COST?

A regular Charlotte Hornets plate will have a plate fee of $10. There will be an additional $30 fee for a personalized plate, for a total plate fee of $40.

WHEN WILL I RECEIVE MY NEW CHARLOTTE HORNETS PLATE?

Once 300 applicants apply for a new plate, it typically takes around 12-16 weeks for the regular plates to arrive. The personalized plates take longer, usually around 6-8 weeks after the regular numbered plates are issued. License plates will be mailed to all applicants so long as his/her current license plate is not expiring within one month of the order and there are no stops on his/her vehicle record. If, for some reason, an applicant does not receive a Charlotte Hornets license plate after placing an order, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will send a letter explaining what is needed to have the new plate issued.

IF I AM NOT ONE OF THE FIRST 300 APPLICANTS, WILL I STILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE A HORNETS LICENSE PLATE?

Hornets license plates will be available online to licensed and registered North Carolina drivers at some point. However, it normally takes around 8-12 weeks after the original order of the plates is issued for the specialty plates to be available to the general public.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I ORDER A NEW PLATE, BUT MY CURRENT PLATE HAS NOT EXPIRED?

An individual whose current plate is not expiring within one month of the order and has no stops on his/her vehicle record will be issued and mailed a Charlotte Hornets plate. If, for some reason, an applicant does not receive a plate after ordering one, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will send a letter explaining what is needed in order to have a special plate issued.

WHO GETS THE MONEY FROM THE SPECIAL PLATE?

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will receive any funds generated from the special plate.

WHAT VEHICLE REQUIREMENTS MUST I HAVE TO GET A PLATE?

Those wishing to purchase a special plate will need to have a current title, registration, and vehicle insurance information in the state of North Carolina. Additionally, he/she will need to know his/her vehicle identification number, driver license number, and current license plate number.

WHAT INFORMATION IS REQUIRED FOR THE APPLICATION?

Applicants will need to provide his/her full name, phone number(s), and address that agrees with the certificate of vehicle title. Recipients will also need to provide a current North Carolina license plate number, driver license number, vehicle identification number, and year/model/make and body style of the vehicle. Additionally, he/she will need to provide the full name of his/her insurance company with the insurance policy number.