Hornets Host 7th Draft Workout of 2017

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their seventh draft workout on June 18.

Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo | Forward | 6-10 | 260 | Kentucky

Bam Adebayo was one of two SEC players to average at least 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game last season (Mississippi’s Sebastian Saiz). Adebayo was one of just four NCAA freshman players overall to accomplish this feat last year (UCLA’s T.J. Leaf, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges and Texas’ Jarrett Allen) and the first Kentucky player to reach this threshold in a single season since Anthony Davis in 2011-12. He was recently named to the 2017 All-SEC Freshman Team, 2017 All-SEC Second Team and 2017 All-SEC Tournament Team as well. Adebayo was also the only freshman to start all 38 games for the Wildcats this past season, a year in which they claimed both the SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament Championships.

Troy Caupain | Guard | 6-4 | 210 | Cincinnati

Troy Caupain is the only player in Cincinnati history with at least 1,300 career points and 500 career assists. Caupain leaves Cincinnati ranked first on the school’s all-time assists leaderboard (515) and second in all-time wins (102), helping lead the Bearcats to the NCAA Tournament each of his four seasons with the program. Caupain was one of four players in the American Athletic Conference to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last year and the first Cincinnati player to reach this threshold since Kenny Satterfield in 2000-01. Caupain, who played in 137-straight games for the Bearcats (second most in school history), is also a two-time member of the All-AAC Team as well.

Justin Jackson | Guard | 6-8 | 210 | North Carolina

Justin Jackson is the first North Carolina player to win the ACC Player of the Year Award since Tyler Zeller did so in 2011-12. Jackson is also the first North Carolina player to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a single season since Rashad McCants did so during the 2003-04 NCAA campaign. Last year, Jackson ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (18.3 points) and second in three-point field goals (105), the latter of which broke Shammond Williams’ single-season school record of 95 set during the 1996-97 campaign. Jackson was recently named a 2017 Consensus First-Team All-American, helping lead the Tar Heels to their first NCAA National Championship since 2009.

Tim Kempton Jr. | Forward | 6-10 | 245 | Lehigh

Tim Kempton Jr. was one of just two players in the nation to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this past season (Valparaiso’s Alec Peters) and is one of four Division I players to do so since the start of the 2010-11 NCAA campaign. Along with C.J. McCollum, Kempton is one of two players in school history to win the Patriot League Player of the Year Award multiple times (2014-15 and 2015-16). Kempton holds both the Lehigh and Patriot League record for most career rebounds (1,095) and is ranked third in school history and fourth in conference history in career points (2,043). He is a two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American (2015, 2016) and the son of former Charlotte Hornet, Tim Kempton Sr., who played for the team during the 1988-89 and 1993-94 NBA seasons.

Luke Kennard | Guard | 6-6 | 202 | Duke

Luke Kennard ranked tied for third in the ACC last season in total three-point field goals (88) and ninth in the NCAA in three-point percentage amongst players with at least 200 attempts (43.8 percent). This conversion rate matched the highest three-point percentage by any Duke player with at least 200 attempts in a single season since the start of the 1999-00 NCAA campaign (Seth Curry, 2012-13). Kennard also finished the 2016-17 season ranked second in the ACC in scoring (19.5 points), third in minutes played (35.5), fourth in free-throw percentage (85.6 percent) and eighth in field-goal percentage (48.9 percent). He was a unanimous 2017 All-ACC First-Team selection and also received 2017 Consensus All-American Second-Team honors as well.

Rodney Purvis | Guard | 6-4 | 205 | Connecticut

Rodney Purvis is one of two players in the American Athletic Conference to combine for at least 900 points and 150 assists over the last two seasons (Memphis’ Dedric Lawson). Purvis finished the 2016-17 NCAA campaign ranked tied for fourth in the AAC in three-point field goals made per game (2.3), sixth in free-throw percentage (81.1 percent) and 11th in scoring (13.8 points). In 2016, Purvis helped lead Connecticut to its first-ever AAC Tournament Championship and first overall since 2011. A transfer from N.C. State, Purvis is also a 2012 McDonald’s High-School All-American, the 2012 North Carolina Gatorade High School Player of the Year and a member of the 2015 AAC Championship All-Tournament Team.