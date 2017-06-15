Hornets Host 6th Draft Workout of 2017

Gallery: Draft Workouts - Day 6

Download (PDF): Player Bios

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their sixth draft workout on June 16.

Tony Bradley | Forward | 6-11 | 240 | North Carolina

Tony Bradley is the second ACC freshman since the start of the 2010-11 NCAA campaign to average at least 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0 percent or better from the field (Duke’s Jahlil Okafor, 2014-15). He is the first North Carolina freshman to accomplish this particular feat since Brandan Wright in 2006-07, who was also the school’s most recent one-and-done player prior to Bradley as well. Bradley recently helped lead the Tar Heels to their first National Championship since 2008-09, ranking sixth in the ACC in offensive rebounds (98) and 10th in two-point field-goal percentage (57.3 percent).

Sterling Brown | Guard | 6-6 | 230 | SMU

Sterling Brown currently holds the second-best career three-point percentage of any player in SMU history (45.1 percent) in addition to the school’s single-season three-point percentage record as well (53.6 percent in 2015-16). Brown has also played in more games (136) and wins (109) than any other player in SMU history. Brown, the younger brother of former NBA player Shannon Brown, finished the 2016-17 NCAA season with All-AAC Second Team and All-AAC Tournament Team honors. SMU made the NCAA Tournament twice during Brown’s tenure with the program (2015, 2017) after not making a single appearance since the 1992-93 campaign.

John Collins | Forward | 6-10 | 235 | Wake Forest

John Collins was one of five players in the nation last season to average at least 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. He is the first ACC/Wake Forest player to reach this threshold in a single season since Tim Duncan did so during the 1996-97 NCAA campaign. Collins was also recently named to the 2017 All-ACC First Team, making him the first Wake Forest player to accomplish this feat since Chris Paul in 2005. Collins was also named the 2017 ACC Most Improved Player, ranking first in the conference this past year in field-goal percentage (62.2 percent), second in rebounding (9.8), third in scoring (19.2 points) and fourth in blocks (1.6).

Tyler Dorsey | Guard | 6-4 | 195 | Oregon

Tyler Dorsey was one of three players in the Pac-12 Conference last season to average at least 14.0 points and shoot 42.0 percent or better from three-point range (minimum 100 three-point attempts). Dorsey is the first Oregon player to accomplish this feat since Malik Hairston and Maarty Leunen both did so in 2007-08. He ranked third in the Pac-12 last season in three-point field goals (88), which is the sixth-highest single-season total in Oregon history. A 2017 All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention who helped lead the Ducks to their first Final Four appearance since 1939, Dorsey also garnered All-Tournament Team honors at the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championships while playing for Greece.

Frank Mason III | Guard | 5-11 | 190 | Kansas

Last season, Frank Mason III became the first Kansas player to be named the Naismith College Player of the Year since Danny Manning in 1988. Mason was one of just three Division I players in the nation last season to average at least 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game (Washington’s Markelle Fultz, Northeastern’s T.J. Williams). He finished his career at Kansas ranked sixth on both the school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,885 points) and all-time assists leaderboard (576). A three-time All-Big 12 Conference honoree, Mason also received the 2017 Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard), the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year Award and 2017 Consensus First-Team All-American honors as well. Kansas won the Big 12 Regular Season Championship all four seasons Mason was with the program, reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Derrick White | Guard | 6-5 | 200 | Colorado

Derrick White was one of two players in the nation last season to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 block per game (Washington’s Markelle Fultz). This was the first time any NCAA Division I player had reached this threshold in a single season since Marquette’s Dwyane Wade in 2002-03. White was the only player in the Pac-12 Conference last season to finish in the top 10 in scoring (18.1 points), assists (4.4) and blocks (1.4), helping him garner All-Pac-12 First Team, All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Tournament Team honors. He was also named a two-time NCAA Division II All-American during his sophomore and junior collegiate seasons while playing for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.