Hornets Host 5th Draft Workout of 2017

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their fifth draft workout on June 14.

Jamel Artis | Forward | 6-7 | 215 | Pittsburgh

Jamel Artis was one of two ACC players last season with at least 500 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists (North Carolina’s Justin Jackson). Artis is the second Pittsburgh player to hit these thresholds in a single season since the 2001-02 NCAA campaign (Lamar Patterson, 2013-14). He ranked seventh in the ACC in scoring last year (18.2 points), ninth in field-goal percentage (47.5 percent), eighth in three-point percentage (39.2 percent) and tied for ninth in minutes played (34.3). Artis was recently named a 2017 All-ACC Honorable Mention in addition to garnering 2015 All-ACC Third Team honors as well.

Sidy Djitte | Center | 6-10 | 240 | Clemson

Sidy Djitte totaled 116 offensive rebounds last season, a mark that ranked third in the ACC behind North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (152) and Wake Forest’s John Collins (124). This was also the ninth-highest single-season offensive rebounding output by any Clemson player in school history and the most since Harold Jamison in 1998-99. Djitte led all Division I players in offensive rebounding percentage last season (17.6 percent) and also ranked third in the ACC and 12th nationally with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game as well. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Djitte received Clemson’s Tom Lynch Most Improved Player Award at the conclusion of the 2015-16 NCAA season.

Youssoupha Fall | Center | 7-3 | 271 | Poitiers Basket 86/France

Youssoupha Fall ranked first in field-goal percentage in the French LNB Pro B League last season (66.4 percent) while playing for Poitiers Basket 86. He also ranked second in the league in blocks (1.5), ninth in rebounds (7.0) and 11th in offensive rebounds (2.4) per game in addition to averaging 10.4 points over 33 total appearances. Originally from Dakar, Senegal, Fall now holds French citizenship and is currently on loan from Le Mans Sarthe Basket of the French LNB Pro A League, which is where Hornets guard Nicolas Batum played from 2006-08.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes | Guard | 6-4 | 208 | Florida State

Xavier Rathan-Mayes was one of four players in the ACC last season with at least 300 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists. He is the first Florida State player to reach this threshold in a single season since Delvon Arrington did so during the 2001-02 NCAA campaign. Rathan-Mayes has also totaled 451 assists over the last three seasons for the Seminoles, the highest combined total of any player in the ACC during this time frame and the fourth-highest career total in Florida State history. Rathan-Mayes was also recently named to the 2017 All-ACC Defensive Team in addition to garnering All-ACC Freshman Team and All-ACC Honorable Mention status in 2015 as well.

Melo Trimble | Guard | 6-3 | 185 | Maryland

Melo Trimble was one of two Big 10 players last season to average at least 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game (Nebraska’s Tai Webster). Trimble is also one of just two different Maryland players to reach this particular threshold in a single season at least once since the start of the 2000-01 NCAA campaign (Greivis Vasquez, 2008-10). A three-time All-Big 10 honoree, Trimble achieved All-American status following his freshman season in 2015, becoming just the second Terrapin player to accomplish this feat since Juan Dixon in 2002 (Greivis Vasquez, 2010). In 2016, Trimble helped lead Maryland to its first appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament since 2003.

Elijah Wilson | Guard | 6-4 | 205 | Coastal Carolina

Elijah Wilson finished his career at Coastal Carolina ranked third on both the school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,881 points) and made field goals leaderboard (657). Wilson was one of just two players in the Sun Belt Conference last season to total at least 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 three-point field goals (Arkansas State’s Devin Carter). Wilson’s 100 three-point field goals last season matched the fifth-highest single-season total in Coastal Carolina history and ranked second overall in the Sun Belt Conference. During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Wilson helped Coastal Carolina win consecutive Big South Tournament titles, sending the Chanticleers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.