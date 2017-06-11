Hornets Host 3rd Draft Workout of 2017

Gallery: Draft Workouts - Day 3

Download (PDF): Player Bios

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets host their third draft workout on June 12.

Bryce Alford | Guard | 6-3 | 185 | UCLA

BryceAlford is the first Pac-12 Conference player to shoot 43.0 percent or better from three-point range with at least 250 attempts in a single season since Oregon’s Tajuan Porter did so during the 2006-07 NCAA campaign. Alford also holds the UCLA record for most single-season three-point field goals (116, which ranked seventh overall in Division I in 2016-17) and career three-point field goals (329). He was recently named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 First Team and was also a top-five finalist for the 2017 Jerry West Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top collegiate shooting guard.

Terrance Ferguson | Guard | 6-7 | 185 | Adelaide 36ers/Australia

A 2016 McDonald’s High School All-American, Terrance Ferguson recently helped lead the Adelaide 36ers to their first regular season championship in the National Basketball League (Australia) since the 1999-00 campaign. He appeared in all but one of Adelaide’s 31 total games this past season (17 starts), averaging 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per outing. At the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit on April 9, 2016, Ferguson knocked down seven three-point field goals for Team USA in a victory over the World Select Team. This performance helped Ferguson land MVP honors and also broke the event record of six three-point field goals previously held by Xavier Henry (2009) and Casey Jacobsen (1999).

Donovan Mitchell | Guard | 6-3 | 200 | Louisville

Donovan Mitchellwas one of three major-collegiate conference players (and one of eight NCAA players overall) to average at least 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals over 30-or-more games this past season (South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell, St. John’s Shamorie Ponds). Mitchell is just the third ACC player to hit these thresholds in a single season since the start of the 2005-06 NCAA campaign (Georgia Tech’s Iman Shumpert, 2010-11; Louisville’s Terry Rozier, 2014-15). He was also recently named to both the 2017 All-ACC First Team and 2017 All-ACC Defensive Team in addition to leading the conference in steals this past season as well (2.1).

Cameron Oliver | Forward | 6-8 | 225 | Nevada

Cameron Oliver set the Nevada single-season record for blocks in 2015-16 (99), a mark that ranked third overall in the country. Oliver’s 190 combined blocks in NCAA play the last two seasons is the third-highest total of any Division I player in the nation during this time frame (Nicholls State’s Liam Thomas – 215; Illinois-Chicago’s Tai Odiase – 199). During his time with the Wolf Pack, Oliver was named to the 2016 All-Mountain West Conference Third Team, the 2017 All-Mountain West Conference Second Team and the All-Mountain West Conference Defensive Team in both 2016 and 2017 as well.

Devin Robinson | Forward | 6-8 | 200 | Florida

Devin Robinson was one of just three players in the SEC this past season to total at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and shoot 47.0 percent or better from the field (Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo, Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis). Robinson also ranked ninth in the SEC last season in both total rebounds (220) and three-point percentage amongst players with at least 100 attempts (39.1 percent). A member of the 2015 All-SEC Freshman Team, Robinson never missed a single game during his three seasons at Florida and recently helped lead the Gators to their fifth Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the last seven years.

Tai Webster | Guard | 6-4 | 195 | Nebraska

Tai Webster is the ninth Big 10 Conference player since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign to average at least 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in a single season, a list which includes Denzel Valentine (2015-16), D’Angelo Russell (2014-15), Evan Turner (2009-10) and Michael Finley (1994-95). Webster also ranked tied for fourth in the conference last season in scoring (17.0 points) and tied for fifth in steals (1.4), helping him garner 2017 All-Big 10 Second Team honors. A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Webster made his debut with the Tall Blacks National Team in 2012 when he was just 17 years old.