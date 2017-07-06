Hornets Handle Magic in Summer League Finale

Postgame Interviews: Stephen Silas | Dwayne Bacon

Result: The absence of leading-scorer Treveon Graham wasn’t a problem this time for the Charlotte Hornets as they closed out Summer League play with an 86-78 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, July 6 in Orlando, FL. Despite just eight active players available, the Hornets ended the week on a positive note thanks to a pair of big performances from both rookie Dwayne Bacon (29 points) and Johnny O’Bryant (23 points). The victory seals a fifth-place finish for Charlotte in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League standings.

Turning Point: After Orlando managed to cut a 16-point second-half deficit down to just 79-78 with 47.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Johnny O’Bryant knocked down the team’s first and only three-point field goal of the game to extend Charlotte’s lead back to four points. Kalin Lucas missed the rebuttal three-point attempt on the other end for the Magic and Briante Weber and Dwayne Bacon each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch to close out the victory for Charlotte.

Hornets Player of the Game: Dwayne Bacon exploded for a game-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting (7-of-7 from the free-throw line) and a team-high eight rebounds in the victory. Bacon’s 29 points are the most by any Hornet player in five total 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League games.

Magic Player of the Game: Przemek Karnowski finished with a team-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting (8-of-8 from the free-throw line), a game-high nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench. Karnowski entered the game averaging 6.7 points through his first three appearances in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League with both Charlotte and Orlando.

Game Notes: Johnny O’Bryant added 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting and five rebounds… Briante Weber chipped in 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, a team-high two assists and a game-high four steals… Anthony Gill scored eight points to go along with six rebounds and two steals… Treveon Graham (left hamstring soreness) and Gabe York (right hip flexor strain) did not play for the Hornets for the second-consecutive game… Charlotte shot 1-of-17 from three-point range (5.9 percent), while the Magic connected on 4-of-20 attempts from behind the arc (20.0 percent)… The Hornets knocked down 23-of-24 shots from the free-throw line (95.8 percent), with Orlando hitting 20-of-23 attempts from the charity stripe (87.0 percent).

Quote of the Day: “I feel like we had a good week. I got a lot better and the thing that I liked was my spots. I wasn’t rushed to play. I’m up to speed with the game and I liked that I did that. The things I didn’t like, I just have to focus more on [like] shooting the three. Getting in the gym and working on that and just keep getting better on defense. I feel like I played some solid defense this week, but keep getting better.” – Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon