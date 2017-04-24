The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center, strives to offer a shopping experience like never before, with a variety of Hornets apparel and novelties, including the most expansive line of Jordan Brand jerseys, on-court gear and apparel in Charlotte. The Hornets Fan Shop offers a large variety of other great brands, such as New Era, Majestic, Mitchell & Ness and many more!

FAN SHOP HOURS

MONDAY – FRIDAY

11 AM – 6 PM

SATURDAY

10 AM – 5 PM

SUNDAY

CLOSED

*The Hornets Fan Shop closes two hours early on game days to get ready for the game. Closed on arena event days.

PHONE

704.688.8326

EMAIL

fanshop@hornets.com

ADDRESS

333 East Trade Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Located near the Lynx LightRail, CTC/Arena station at Trade Street.