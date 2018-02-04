Hornets Erase 21-Point Deficit to Shock Suns

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

The Hornets finally shook off a sluggish start midway through the third quarter as they rallied from a 21-point disadvantage to stun the Suns, 115-110, on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Phoenix. Nicolas Batum led five Charlotte players in double figures with a team-high 22 points in a game that also saw Kemba Walker break the Charlotte franchise record for most career three-point field goals (930).

Turning Point

Down 21 points roughly four minutes into the second half, the Hornets began a 49-18 run over the next 13 minutes of play to open up a double-digit lead against the hometown Suns. Phoenix managed to get the deficit back down to five with 1:31 to go, but Treveon Graham knocked down a dagger three-pointer about a minute later to put the game out of reach for the hosts.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Kemba Walker gear here)

Kemba Walker finished with 18 points, two rebounds and a team-high-tying five assists in the victory. Walker’s 930th-career three-point field goal came with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter, officially moving him past Dell Curry for the most in Charlotte Hornets team history.

Suns Player of the Game

Filling in for the suspended Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender racked up 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting (4-of-6 from three-point range) and five rebounds in the loss. The second-year Croatian forward has now scored 16-or-more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Game Notes

Nicolas Batum finished with 22 points (13 in the first quarter), four rebounds and a team-high-tying five assists… Dwight Howard racked up 18 points and game-high marks in rebounding (14), steals (3) and blocks (3) for his 700th career double-double. He is now the 8th NBA player since the 1983-84 season to reach this milestone… Jeremy Lamb added 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench… Treveon Graham tallied a career-high 15 points, four rebounds and two steals… The Hornets won the rebounding battle, 43-39, which included a 13-2 advantage in offensive boards… Charlotte also outscored Phoenix in second-chance points, 26-6… This is the largest comeback for the Hornets in a winning effort this season (previous: 20 vs. Atlanta on Oct. 20)… Charlotte also tied its season high with a third-straight victory.

Quote of the Night

“It’s a great honor. Dell was a great player, great shooter. Everybody knows how great of a shooter he was. From where I started in my career to being here now, it’s kind of surreal, honestly. I’m proud of myself and I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point in my career. I’m excited.” – Kemba Walker on breaking the franchise record for most career three-point field goals

Next Up



