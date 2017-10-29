Hornets End Homestand with Victory over Orlando

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

The Hornets set the tone early with a strong first-half performance as they closed out a three-game homestand with a 120-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Charlotte. Kemba Walker poured in a game and season-high 34 points to lead all five Charlotte starters in double figures as the Hornets notched their franchise-record-extending eighth-consecutive win against the division-rival Magic.

Turning Point

Up three after the opening 12 minutes, the Hornets outscored the Magic in the second quarter, 34-25, by connecting on 15-of-24 field-goal attempts (62.5 percent) to enter halftime with a 12-point advantage. Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard combined for 18 points in the frame as the Hornets never looked back on their way to ending Orlando’s three-game winning streak.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker erupted for season-high marks in scoring (34) and assists (10) to go along with six rebounds and two steals in the win. Walker’s performance makes him just the third player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a regular season game (Anthony Mason, Raymond Felton).

Magic Player of the Game

Jonathon Simmons finished with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench in the loss. This is the highest-scoring performance by an Orlando reserve since Tobias Harris scored 27 points against the Houston Rockets on March 1, 2013.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard tallied 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season… Marvin Williams broke out with season-high marks in both scoring (13 points) and rebounding (game-high-tying 11) for his first double-double of this NBA campaign… Jeremy Lamb added 20 points, six rebounds and a career-high seven assists. This was Lamb’s second-ever NBA game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists (Dec. 29, 2013 vs. Houston)… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist chipped in 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and four rebounds… Charlotte outscored Orlando in the paint (68-40) and in fast-break points (22-10)… The Hornets also dominated the Magic on the glass by a margin of 59-40… Frank Kaminsky (illness) was unavailable for the Hornets.

Quote of the Night

“Credit Charlotte. They’re a terrific defensive team, they’re really tied together. Coach Clifford does a great job with them, and they really take you out of some stuff, took us out of our stuff.” – Orlando Magic Head Coach Frank Vogel

Next Up

The Hornets will be on the road to take on the Grizzlies starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 in Memphis. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.