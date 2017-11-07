Hornets Drop Wild One at the Garden

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

A first-half offensive outburst wasn’t enough for the Charlotte Hornets as they dropped a tough battle with the Knicks, 118-113, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in New York, NY. Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk all finished with 21 points for the Hornets, who watched a double-digit fourth-quarter lead disappear following a monstrous final 12 minutes by the Knicks to end the night.

Turning Point

New York slowly chipped away at a 15-point second-quarter deficit and finally went back out in front after a Kristaps Porzingis three-pointer with 1:49 remaining in the game. After Jeremy Lamb knocked down a pair of free throws to trim the lead to one, both teams came up empty on four-straight combined possessions. Coming out of a timeout, Porzingis rolled in a layup to beat the shot clock and put the Knicks back in front by three with 11.0 seconds to go. The Hornets couldn’t get anything to fall at the other end, sealing their third-straight road loss.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Kemba Walker gear here)

Kemba Walker finished with a team-high-tying 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, five rebounds and seven assists in the loss. This is the 63rd game of Walker’s career with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, one shy of tying Larry Johnson for the all-time franchise record.

Timberwolves Player of the Game

Kristaps Porzingis tallied a game-high 28 points (15 in the first quarter) on 10-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and a game-high three blocks in the victory. Porzingis now has 300 total points in his first 10 games of the season, the most by any player in franchise history.

Game Notes

Malik Monk scored 21 points off the bench and is now the second player in franchise history with multiple games of at least five three-point field goals in his rookie season (Augustin, 2008-09)… Dwight Howard just missed out on a double-double with 21 points and a game-high nine rebounds… Jeremy Lamb (15 points) and Marvin Williams (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Hornets… New York’s 60.0 percent field-goal percentage is the second-highest by a Charlotte opponent since the start of the 2013-14 NBA campaign… The Hornets connected on a season-high 15-of-37 three-point attempts (40.5 percent)… Charlotte’s 69 first-half points were the team’s most on the road since a franchise-record 74 points in the opening two quarters in Phoenix on Feb. 25, 2006… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed his third-straight game for Charlotte (personal)

Quote of the Night

“Our offense, when we’re inside out and the ball’s moving, we’re good. When the ball sticks, like most teams in this league, we struggle more. Defensively, we’re sporadic. We’re sporadic with our principles. Tonight, the fouling really put us in a hole. It’s got to get better.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets wrap up their four-game road trip against the Celtics starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 in Boston. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.