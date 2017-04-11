Hornets Drop Season Finale to Hawks

Photo of the Night

Players of the Game Name Points Rebounds Assists Steals J. Lamb 21 5 2 2 D. Howard 19 12 1 - Media Highlights & Interviews Photos Game Day Central

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

Heavily utilizing the back end of their rotation and bench, the Charlotte Hornets fell in their final game of the 2016-17 season to the Hawks, 103-76, on Tuesday, April 11 in Atlanta. Both Kemba Walker (knee) and Marco Belinelli (finger) sat out again for the Hornets while the rest of their starting lineup also saw limited action as the Charlotte reserves couldn’t keep pace with a high-flying Hawks team still in the midst of a playoff-seeding battle. With the loss, Charlotte ends the year on a five-game losing streak and misses tallying its first season sweep of Atlanta since the 2000-01 NBA campaign.

Turning Point

Atlanta started off the game knocking down 13-of-18 first-quarter field-goal attempts (72.2 percent) to take a 38-26 lead over the Hornets after the opening 12 minutes of play. Dwight Howard scored a team-high 10 points in the frame for the Hawks, who built up the 12-point advantage despite turning the ball over six times in the first quarter. The Hornets eventually entered halftime down by 19 points and never posed a threat the rest of the way as Atlanta won its fourth-consecutive game.

Game Notes

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 10 points and six rebounds… Treveon Graham notched 10 points, four rebounds and a team-high-tying two steals… Briante Weber also added 10 points and three assists… Miles Plumlee grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (four offensive)… Nicolas Batum dished out a team-high four assists in just 10 minutes of play… Atlanta shot 41-of-79 from the field (51.9 percent) while the Hornets managed to connect on 29-of-88 attempts (33.0 percent)… Charlotte drained a season-low-tying 3-of-23 three-point attempts (season-low-tying 13.0 percent)… The 76 points scored by the Hornets are also their fewest in any game this year.

Quote of the Night

“It was a disappointing year. The biggest thing is that this league is so much about making progress and getting better. It’s the thing I’ve been most proud of the first three years we’ve been here...We’ve improved offensively really well over the course of the season, but we just defensively, which has really been our hallmark, we haven’t been there. So, that part’s disappointing. You want to be playing your best at this time of year and we didn’t.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Quote of the Night



“It was a disappointing year. The biggest thing is that this league is so much about making progress and getting better. It’s the thing I’ve been most proud of the first three years we’ve been here...We’ve improved offensively really well over the course of the season, but we just defensively, which has really been our hallmark, we haven’t been there. So, that part’s disappointing. You want to be playing your best at this time of year and we didn’t.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford





Next Up