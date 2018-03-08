Hornets Drop 5th-Straight

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

Kemba Walker bounced back after scoring five points against the 76ers on Tuesday and led the Hornets with 21 points and the Hornets got their best game from rookie Malik Monk (13 points) since November, but Charlotte still saw its losing streak extended to five games with a 125-111 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday at Spectrum Center.

Turning Point

The Hornets faced a 65-59 deficit at the end of the first half as the Nets came out and shot 60 percent from the field to shock the home team. With every game down the stretch an important one as Charlotte tries to scratch and claw to get back in the playoff hunt, the Hornets needed to come out in the second half strong to try and swing the momentum of the contest. Instead, they were outscored, 31-26, by the Nets and turned the ball over seven times leading to 12 Brooklyn points as the visitors grew the lead to 96-85 heading to the final frame. The Nets entered the contest ranked last in the NBA in points off turnovers (14.2) and nearly matched their average in the third quarter alone to help come away with the victory.

Hornets Player of the Game (Pick up your Malik Monk gear here)

Malik Monk took advantage of playing the most minutes (21) that he had since Nov. 7, 2017 in New York, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field (42.9 percent), despite struggling from behind the arc (1-of-6). Monk also dished out five assists, grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot while backing up point guard Kemba Walker with Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left shoulder) out.

Nets Player of the Game

Allen Crabbe was on fire for Brooklyn, leading all scorers with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field (52.4 percent), including going 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from long distance. Crabbe scored 12 points alone in the second quarter as he drained all four treys he took in the stanza. He also added eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

Game Notes

Kemba Walker scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-3 from deep. This was Walker’s 49th game in 64 appearances this season in which he has made multiple three-point baskets. This is just the sixth time in his career that he has shot 100 percent from long range when attempting multiple three-point field goals… Jeremy Lamb had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, with 10 of his points coming in the second quarter. This is Lamb’s 38th game scoring 10+ points off the bench this season and his 15th scoring at least 15 as a reserve… Cody Zeller finished with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. This is the seventh time this season Zeller has scored 10+ points… Six Hornets players scored in double-figures, including three bench players. Walker (21 points) led the way, followed by Dwight Howard (19), Lamb (15), Zeller (13), Monk (13) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10)… With one steal, Nic Batum has recorded at least one steal in 13-straight games (2/5-3/8), extending the longest such streak of his career.

Quote of the Night

“(The Nets) definitely did make some shots. But I don’t think our effort was there. They brought it to us and we didn’t respond defensively. It just wasn’t there tonight.” – Kemba Walker

Next Up



