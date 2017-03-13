Hornets D Can't Stop Bulls from Running

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

With Nic Batum sidelined with a migraine on March 13 against Chicago, the Hornets were looking for someone to step up in one of their co-captain’s absence at Spectrum Center. Jeremy Lamb did just that, stepping into the starting lineup and finishing with a career-high 26 points, but Charlotte was still unable to come away with the victory, falling 115-109 to the Bulls.

Turning Point

It is often said that an NBA team can not win or lose a game in the first quarter, but a key stretch late in the frame would leave the Hornets playing catchup the rest of the way in front of 16,489 at Spectrum Center. Charlotte matched Chicago’s intensity for the first 10:30 of the opening stanza, but with the score tied at 24-24 following a Treveon Graham free throw, the Bulls exploded for a three-point barrage in the final 1:27 of the first converting on back-to-back-to-back-to-back treys from Denzel Valentine, Nikola Mirotic, Jimmy Butler and Valentine again, respectively. Those threes opened a 12-point cushion and the Hornets would not grab the lead again despite fighting back from seven different double-digit deficits.

Hornets Player of the Game

Jeremy Lamb made his fourth start of the season a memorable one, scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes of action.

Bulls Player of the Game

Nikola Mitotic tallied a season-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field while going 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. He added 11 rebounds to record his sixth double-double of the season.

Game Notes

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 22 points. He now has two 20-plus point contest on the year… Marvin Williams now has five double-doubles in his last six games, tallying 13 points and a career-high-tying 18 rebounds against the Bulls. He now has 76 rebounds in his last six games, the most rebounds he has had in a six-game stretch for his career… Kemba Walker tallied his eighth double-double of the season and second game in a row with a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists… Charlotte outscored the Bulls in the paint 60-44… Chicago outpaced Charlotte in fast break points 18-2… The Bulls hit 14 three-pointers tonight, eight of which came in the first quarter. They came up just one three short of their season-high for threes in a game this year (15 at CLE (2/25))… The Bulls had four players with 20-plus points (Jimmy Butler – 23, Dwyane Wade – 23, Nikola Mirotic – 24 and Rajon Rondo 20). It was the first time the Bulls have had four 20-point scorers since 1/16/18 when Joe Smith, Andres Nocioni, Ben Gordon and Luol Deng had 20-plus apiece.

Quote of the Night

“We just have to be more consistent as a group. We’re the ones out there playing, we’re the ones out there making those mistakes. It’s us. We just have to find a way to be better.” - Kemba Walker

Quote of the Night



“We just have to be more consistent as a group. We’re the ones out there playing, we’re the ones out there making those mistakes. It’s us. We just have to find a way to be better.” - Kemba Walker





Next Up

The Hornets head to Indiana for a 7 p.m. tip on March 15 against the Pacers. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on the Hornets App or WFNZ.