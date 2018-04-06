Hornets Continue Their Mastery of the Magic

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A franchise-record first-quarter road total set the tone early for the Charlotte Hornets as they cruised to a dominating 137-100 win over the Magic on Friday, April 6 in Orlando. Rookie Malik Monk had the best game of his young career, finishing with a personal-high 26 points to lead seven Charlotte players in double figures as the visitors knocked off the Magic for the 11th-straight time.

Turning Point

The Hornets sunk 15-of-23 field-goal attempts (65.2 percent) and 9-of-10 free throws to take a 43-25 lead over the Magic after the opening 12 minutes. Charlotte got nine points apiece from Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard and Marvin Williams in the frame and also finished with the highest-scoring first quarter on the road in franchise history as well. Orlando was never able to get back into things and snapped a two-game winning streak with the loss.

Hornets Player of the Game

It was another impressive outing for Malik Monk as he racked up a career-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, a career-high-tying eight assists and just one turnover in the victory. Monk is now the first rookie to tally four-or-more three-pointers in three-consecutive games off the bench in NBA history.

Magic Player of the Game

D.J. Augustin finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and two assists over 18 minutes in the loss. The former Texas Longhorn has now tallied 15-or-more points in four of his last seven appearances for Orlando.

Game Notes

Frank Kaminsky recorded 21 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench… Dwight Howard (16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds) and Willy Hernangomez (11 points and 12 rebounds) each finished with a double-double… Howard also had a game-high four blocks… Marvin Williams (18 points), Jeremy Lamb (16 points) and Kemba Walker (13 points) also were in double figures for Charlotte…. Nic Batum chipped in nine points, six rebounds and six assists… The Hornets shot 17-of-31 from three-point range (54.8 percent), while Orlando went 9-of-23 from distance (39.1 percent)… Charlotte also had a season-high 32 assists on just nine giveaways… The 11-game winning streak for the Hornets against the Magic is tied for their longest against any single opponent in franchise history (April 16, 1993- Nov. 7, 1995 vs. Detroit).

Quote of the Night

“We shot the ball well. A lot better defensively and a lot more guys played with really good intensity. That’s what we should have every night and that’s what we’re looking for the last two games. In terms of decision-making… I thought [Malik] was terrific.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up



