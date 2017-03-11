Hornets Can’t Get Past Pelicans, Davis in OT

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Marvin Williams came within striking distance of his career-high 33-point game with a 27-point outing and Kemba Walker flirted with a triple-double (24 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds) but the Hornets fell 125-122 in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11 at Spectrum Center.

In a game featuring 24 lead changes and 18 ties, it was a battle of two All-Stars - Charlotte’s Kemba Walker and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis - that stole the show in overtime. Charlotte took the early advantage in the extra session, 116-112, after a free throw from Nicolas Batum and a three-pointer from Walker over the outstretched arm of Davis. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Davis and the Pelicans wouldn’t go away. Following Jordan Crawford’s pullup jumper to cut the Hornets lead to 116-114, Walker’s drive past Davis seemed to be on its way to putting Charlotte back up four points but went in and out leading to a Davis dunk in transition to tie the score at 116-116. Walker gave the Hornets a 118-116 lead after blowing by Dante Cunningham, but it was Davis again on the other end converting an and-one to put the Pelicans ahead 119-118. The Hornets had the chance to take the lead the next time down but Batum dribbled the ball off his foot out of bounds and Davis followed with another score inside to give New Orleans a three-point cushion. Batum’s three-point attempt on the ensuing possession was short and after an official’s review, New Orleans was given the ball back with 36.1 ticks remaining. Davis was up to the challenge again, hitting a one-handed floater in the lane to extend the lead to five with 20.3 seconds remaining and the Hornets were unable to come back.

Kemba Walker notched his seventh double-double of the year with 24 points and 12 assists. Walker was huge for the Hornets in the clutch again, with 17 of his points coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was also Walker’s fifth game of the season with 10-plus assists.

Anthony Davis recorded his 39th double-double of the year on his birthday with a game-high 46 points and 21 rebounds. It was Davis’ second 40-point and 20-rebound outing of the season. Davis has had the last three 40-point, 20-rebound games in the NBA. The last player to have one before Davis was Dwight Howard in 2012.

Marvin Williams had a season-high 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He posted 20 points in the first half for the seventh career 20-point half performance for the 11th year veteran. Williams tallied his seventh double-double of the season and fourth double-double in his last five games finishing with 10 rebounds as well… Nicolas Batum had 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists, his 23rd 15-point, five-rebound and five-assist night this season (fourth most in East and ninth most in NBA entering the game)… This marked the 10th occasion that Kemba Walker and Batum have combined for 20 points this season… The win for New Orleans marks their fifth-ever season sweep of the Hornets.

“So, offensively against a really good defensive team, we were great. It’s just again, I mean that’s what I told the guys, what’s disappointing is this: we do so many good things, but we just don’t make enough plays. Tonight it was defensively… You’ve got to make more plays, that’s what I told them in there.” - Head Coach Steve Clifford

The Hornets wrap up their three-game homestand with a 7 p.m. tip on Monday against Chicago at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on the Hornets App or WFNZ.