Hornets Blow by Pistons for Holiday Win

Result

The Charlotte Hornets sent Acting Head Coach Stephen Silas out with an impressive road victory on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they defeated the Pistons, 118-107, on Monday, Jan. 15 in Detroit. With Head Coach Steve Clifford set to return to practice on Tuesday morning, the Hornets got three 20-point outings from Marvin Williams, Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker to help notch their fourth road win in their last five appearances.

Turning Point

With the score tied, 77-77, at the 2:16 mark of the third quarter, the Hornets unleashed a 29-11 run to open up a game-high 18-point lead with roughly five minutes to go in the contest. Overall, Charlotte outscored the Pistons in the second half, 68-51, thanks to 17 points off eight Detroit turnovers and a 19-5 advantage in made free throws across the final 24 minutes of play.

Hornets Player of the Game

Marvin Williams finished with a season-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds over 29 minutes in the victory. Williams also knocked down a career-high-tying five three-point field goals, which also matched his season best as well (Nov. 24 at Cleveland).

Pistons Player of the Game

Ish Smith racked up 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, three rebounds, a game-high 10 assists and two steals in the loss. This is Smith’s first double-double since April 12, 2017 at Orlando (20 points and 10 assists).

Game Notes

Dwight Howard erupted for 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and game-high marks in both rebounding (17) and blocks (4)… Kemba Walker finished with 20 points, four rebounds and a team-high nine assists… Nicolas Batum chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jeremy Lamb each scored 11 points… Frank Kaminsky added five points and five rebounds before he exited the game in the fourth quarter and did not return (ankle)…. This is the first win for the Hornets in Detroit since Mar. 8, 2015… Charlotte outscored Detroit in paint points (60-44) and second-chance points (9-4)… The Hornets also won the rebounding battle, 49-38, which included a 9-3 edge in offensive boards (tied for the fewest by a Charlotte opponent this season).

Quote of the Night

“We just tried to stay poised. [The Pistons] made a little run late in the game. Obviously, they’re so well-coached. They play so hard. They’re never going to be out of the game and we knew that. We kept our composure, we executed down the stretch and got hot late in the fourth. It was a complete team effort.” – Hornets forward Marvin Williams

Next Up

The Hornets start a season-long five-game homestand against the Washington Wizards beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.