Hornets Assign Julyan Stone To Greenboro Swarm

December 8, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned guard Julyan Stone to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA Gatorade League affiliate.

Stone (6-6, 220, University of Texas-El Paso), is in his first year with the Hornets after signing as a free agent on August 23, 2017 after playing with Reyer Venezia Mestre of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy. Stone appeared in the Hornets first two games and averaged 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.0 minutes per game. For his career, he has averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 49 games with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Hornets.

This marks the Hornets second assignment to the Swarm of this season.