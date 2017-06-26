Hornets Announce 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League Roster

June 26, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning July 1. Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below.

Prior to leaving for Orlando, the Hornets will hold a four-day mini-camp at the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center from Tuesday, June 27 – Friday, June 30. Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will open their Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 1 against the Miami Heat squad at 11 a.m. Charlotte will also play Indiana (Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m.), Oklahoma City (Tuesday, July 4 at 1 p.m.) and Detroit (Wednesday, July 5 at 3 p.m.). The Hornets’ fifth game will be on Thursday, July 6, against an opponent to be determined by the standings after the first four games.

Each team will play five games over the six-day event, with a championship day being played on the final day of the league. A point system will establish the standings leading up to the final day, with eight points awarded each game based on: four points for winning the game and one point for winning a quarter (in the event of a tied quarter, each team will receive 0.5 points). In the event of ties in seeding heading into championship day, three tiebreakers will be in place: 1) total point differential; 2) total points allowed; 3) coin flip.

NBA TV will televise all games of the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League, including all five games on the Charlotte Hornets schedule.

2017 HORNETS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 4 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA R 23 Tyrell Corbin G 6-1 185 9/21/92 CSU-Bakersfield/USA R 31 Anthony Gill F 6-8 230 10/17/92 Virginia/USA R 21 Treveon Graham G/F 6-5 219 10/28/93 VCU/USA 1 32 Kris Joseph F 6-7 210 12/17/88 Syracuse/Canada 1 24 Przemek Karnowski C 7-1 300 11/8/93 Gonzaga/Poland R 11 Mangok Mathiang F/C 6-10 230 10/8/92 Louisville/Australia R 1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/88 Kentucky/USA R 8 Johnny O’Bryant F 6-9 257 6/1/93 LSU/USA 3 9 Quinton Stephens F 6-9 196 3/1/95 Georgia Tech/USA R 6 Rasheed Sulaimon G 6-4 194 3/9/94 Maryland/USA R 0 Briante Weber G 6-2 165 12/29/92 UNC-VCU/USA 1 10 Tai Webster G 6-4 195 5/29/95 Nebraska/New Zealand R 41 Devin Williams F 6-9 255 5/31/94 West Virginia/USA R 45 Gabe York G 6-3 190 8/2/93 Arizona/USA R

Hornets Summer League Head Coach: Stephen Silas (Brown)

Hornets Summer League Assistant Coaches: Pat Delany (Saint Anselm), Steve Hetzel (Michigan State), Mike Batiste (Arizona State), Bob Weiss (Penn State), Bruce Kreutzer (SUNY-New Paltz), Noel Gillespie (Wisconsin-Whitewater)

2017 HORNETS MINI-CAMP SCHEDULE

June 27 | Novant Health Training Center - Spectrum Center | Media Arrival - 11:30 a.m.*

June 28 | Novant Health Training Center - Spectrum Center | Media Arrival - 11:30 a.m.*

June 29 | Novant Health Training Center - Spectrum Center | Media Arrival - 11:30 a.m.*

June 30 | Novant Health Training Center - Spectrum Center | Media Arrival - 11:30 a.m.*

*Times subject to change daily, please confirm with a member of the Hornets Communications Department.

2017 HORNETS MOUNTAIN DEW ORLANDO PRO SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE