Hornets and Fox Sports Southeast to Donate $37,500 to CMS Teachers

March 30, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast, in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, will award a total of $37,500 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to nine Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers to support the implementation of dynamic ideas to educate students. The teachers will receive the grants during a ceremony at halftime of the Hornets game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 31, at Spectrum Center.

“We are pleased to be able to assist these outstanding teachers as they educate our community’s youth,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “The Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast are proud to lend our support and play a role in helping provide new, creative educational opportunities for local students.”

The Teacher Innovation Fund grants will go to the following Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers:

Hannah Bendfeldt, pre-kindergarten teacher, Billingsville Elementary School - $5,000 to purchase 3Doodler sets, birdhouses and garden supplies to foster the transformation of the school into a green, sustainable pillar of the community.

Ashleigh Donner, first grade teacher, Cornelius Elementary School - $5,000 to purchase mobile white board tables for the classroom, creating a flexible and collaborative learning environment.

AmyLeigh Harrison, career and technical education/apparel teacher, Rocky River High School - $5,000 to fund sewing machines equipped with Wi-Fi and camera lenses to create educational videos and tutorials to enhance the learning experience.

Maggie Mason, third grade math and science teacher, Davidson Elementary School - $4,000 to fund the implementation of the Math and Movement program, a kinesthetic and multi-sensory approach to learning mathematics in elementary school.

Kristi Orange, dean of students, Greenway Park Elementary School - $3,500 to fund the implementation of a secular mindfulness program design to help students manage stress, regulate emotions, cultivate meaningful relationships and improve academic outcomes.

Justin Pierce, digital photography and arts teacher, W.A. Hough High School - $5,000 to build a student-run design studio to reframe the classroom experience and foster student collaboration.

Colleen Rogers, exceptional children teacher, Greenway Park Elementary School - $5,000 to fund the implementation of the 10-week BRIDGES program, which provides resources to cultivate a healthy partnership between school and home through targeted social-emotional learning for students and community engagement for parents.

Teresa Taylor, family advocate, and Kimberly Ray, media coordinator, Idlewild Elementary School - $5,000 to fund the implementation of literacy-based instruction and technology in dramatic activities.

Through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, the Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast will award a total of $250,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers from 2014-2017. This is the sixth cycle of grants distributed. The organizations have previously awarded a total of $184,900 to 50 teachers.

“The Teacher Innovation Fund empowers teachers to provide the best educational experience possible to students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports Southeast. “We truly value our partnership with the Charlotte Hornets and take great pride in supporting the educators serving the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.”

“The Hornets and FOX Sports Southeast are great partners with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ann Clark. “Their generosity in awarding these grants will benefit our teachers and our students. We appreciate their support of CMS!”