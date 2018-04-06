AUDITIONS

Saturday, June 2

Registration 7 PM

Auditions Start 8 PM

Location Spectrum Center

Click Here To Register

REQUIREMENTS

Must be at least 18 years of age by June 2, 2018 (must be able to present valid ID)

Must have graduated from high school or received G.E.D.

Must have proper audition attire and footwear

You must be available every night during the week of Bee Camp (June 3rd – June 8th)

AUDITION DAY TIPS

Come dressed in your Hornets inspired dance gear. Show off your love for the Hornets in purple and teal! Must include a midriff top and shorts and non-marking shoes

Bring a warm up suit or cover up. Restrooms will be available but there will be no formal changing area

Concession stands will NOT be open, bring your own snacks and water

PREP CLASS INFO

Fitness Workout Clinic with Bonus Sideline Dance

Date: Wednesday, April 25th

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Spectrum Center (5th Street entrance)

Get expert advice on how to prepare for auditions from the Honey Bees certified fitness trainers

Includes a work out and individual personal fitness evaluation from trainers

Bonus: Learn a Honey Bee sideline dance as well

$20 (cash only) payable upon arrival

Class is closed to public

Bonus - learn sideline dance at end of fitness clinic

Beauty & Business Prep Class

Date: Thursday, May 17th

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Spectrum Center (5th Street entrance)

A fun class to learn helpful hints and tips on how to prepare and what to expect at auditions

Get expert advice on how to prepare your look for auditions

Free giveaways and beauty samples

$25 (cash only) payable upon arrival

Class is closed to public

Dance Prep Class

Date: Thursday, May 31st

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Spectrum Center (5th Street entrance)

Learn Honey Bees choreography similar to what will be taught at auditions

Opportunity to have all your questions answered

Free giveaways and beauty samples

$20 (cash only) payable upon arrival

Class is closed to public

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What should I do to prepare for Tryouts?

We suggest attending one of our prep classes to prepare you for the audition process

Do I need to have formal dance training?

No, you don’t know need to have any formal dance training. Dance skills are recommended but the judges will be looking for other qualities such as physical fitness, entertainment factor,

and personality

Can my friends and family come to auditions on June 2nd?

No – the auditions on June 2nd are closed to the public but your family and friends can follow @hornets and @thehoneybees for updates, photos, and videos throughout the night

What do I need to wear to auditions?

Midriff top and shorts with a "Hornets" vibe. Outfit should utilize Hornets colors. Be creative, be unique, and show your love for Buzz City. Must wear non-marking soled shoes. Tennis shoes or dance

shoes recommended.

How should I wear my hair and makeup?

Please come with your hair styled and your makeup on.

Will there be compensation?

Yes, Honey Bees are paid for home games, appearances, and rehearsals.

What is the time commitment and is this a full time job?

This is a part-time job, all Honey Bees must either have another full time job or are taking classes. Dancers must be able to commit to a full NBA game schedule as well as 2-3 rehearsals per week from July 2018 – June 2019. If you are unable to commit to rehearsals and games you should not audition

What are some of the perks of being a Honey Bee?

Exciting photo shoots, international travel, team-building events, opportunity to participate in charitable events, tickets to Hornets games, just to name a few!

What other dates should I be prepared for in June?

You should be prepared for the entire week after auditions (June 3rd - June 8th). You should also be prepared to attend events on the following dates: June 11th, June 21st-24th

If you have any further questions, please email Honey Bees Coach Brandii McCoy at honeybees@hornets.com

Follow the Honey Bees on Twitter and Instagram for tips and tricks leading up to tryouts @thehoneybees