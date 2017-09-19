American Heart Association- Jump Rope for Heart Fundraising Incentive

CONGRATULATIONS!

As a reward for raising $50+ for the American Heart Association, the Charlotte Hornets would like to offer one FREE game ticket with the purchase of an additional ticket. You’ll also get the opportunity for an exclusive experience or giveaway!

Saturday, January 20, 2018 | 7 PM – Heat vs. Hornets - Hornets Water Bottle Giveaway

– Heat vs. Hornets - Hornets Water Bottle Giveaway Sunday, February 25, 2018 | 1 PM – Pistons vs. Hornets - 15 kids will be chosen to participate in a pregame, on-court Fan Experience*

– Pistons vs. Hornets - 15 kids will be chosen to participate in a pregame, on-court Fan Experience* Sunday, April 8, 2018 | 1 PM – Pacers vs. Hornets- Special door giveaway**

*The top 15 Online Fundraisers throughout the Carolinas will be able to take part in the Anthem Buddies Experience at the Pistons vs. Hornets game on Sunday, February 25, 2018

**Items are given out at entry on a first come, first served basis and cannot be guaranteed to be available at any time. Please arrive at the game early for the best change to receive one.

PLEASE NOTE:

Each ticket shown will be at 50% off the equivalent of a buy one get one free offer. Each game is limited to 200 tickets. Times are subject to change.

ORDERS FILLED ARE AT A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED BASIS AND ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY! PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY AS WE WILL SELL OUT!

Promo Code: AHA1718

Questions? Contact Kevin Cobb at kcobb@hornets.com for more information.