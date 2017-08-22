Gameday Shoutouts

Posted: Aug 22, 2017

REQUIREMENTS

  • A donation to the Charlotte Hornets foundation is required for all messages
  • Payment and content for all packages must be confirmed with a 48-business hour notice prior to the game you request (business hours do not include weekends and holidays)
  • Please fill out the form below and a Hornets representative will follow-up with necessary information within 48 business hours (business hours do not include weekends and holidays)

SHOUTOUT PACKAGES

Name-Only Package - $50 donation to Charlotte Hornets Foundation

  • Birthdays and Anniversaries only
  • Get your loved one’s name displayed on Hive TV during halftime with our daily, gameday list of names (age and years of marriage can be included if desired)
  • Names are displayed on Hive TV during halftime, shortly after the entertainment act is complete, as well as on our corner boards in the 200 Level

Special Message Package - $150 donation to Charlotte Hornets Foundation

  • Have a Hive TV host shoutout that special someone live, on-air on Hive TV
  • Package includes a live announcement and accompanying graphic on Hive TV
  • Graphic is text only and has a limited number of characters
  • All messages are subject to Hornets Staff approval
  • Limited number of packages per game available
  • Does not include on-camera shot
