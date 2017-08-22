Gameday Shoutouts
REQUIREMENTS
- A donation to the Charlotte Hornets foundation is required for all messages
- Payment and content for all packages must be confirmed with a 48-business hour notice prior to the game you request (business hours do not include weekends and holidays)
- Please fill out the form below and a Hornets representative will follow-up with necessary information within 48 business hours (business hours do not include weekends and holidays)
SHOUTOUT PACKAGES
Name-Only Package - $50 donation to Charlotte Hornets Foundation
- Birthdays and Anniversaries only
- Get your loved one’s name displayed on Hive TV during halftime with our daily, gameday list of names (age and years of marriage can be included if desired)
- Names are displayed on Hive TV during halftime, shortly after the entertainment act is complete, as well as on our corner boards in the 200 Level
Special Message Package - $150 donation to Charlotte Hornets Foundation
- Have a Hive TV host shoutout that special someone live, on-air on Hive TV
- Package includes a live announcement and accompanying graphic on Hive TV
- Graphic is text only and has a limited number of characters
- All messages are subject to Hornets Staff approval
- Limited number of packages per game available
- Does not include on-camera shot