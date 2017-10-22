Hornets, Ashley HomeStore Host Annual “Hoops and Dreams” Event

More Coverage: Gallery | Video Recap

The Charlotte Hornets and regional Ashley HomeStore licensee Broad River Retail partnered with local non-profit Beds for Kids for the fourth annual Hoops and Dreams Event at Spectrum Center this past Saturday.

One hundred children and their parents were invited to the arena for the unique and engaging event. Following lunch with Hugo and the Honey Bees, Broad River’s President and CEO Charlie Malouf and Beds for Kids Executive Director Daniel Fogarty announced to the surprised children that while they were enjoying their choice of a basketball clinic on the Hornets’ Court or a dance clinic with the Honey Bees, volunteers were delivering a complete new twin bed to their homes.

“When these children left home this morning, they had been sleeping on the floor. We are humbled by the opportunity to provide them with a good night’s sleep starting tonight,” commented Malouf.

“In Charlotte, between 15,000 and 17,000 kids have no bed of their own. Yet we ask kids to perform well in school, have good behavior and pay attention when they’ve not been able to sleep well the night before. It’s a huge disadvantage. We’re working hard to change that,” added Fogarty. The organization was founded in 2011 to provide beds and essential household furniture to children and their families in need.

Founded in 2003 by Executive Chairman Jonathan Ishee and now headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, Broad River Retail is the regional licensee of 15 Ashley HomeStores in the Carolinas and Georgia, with one outlet in Charlotte. The privately-held Company employs over 500 at its stores, distribution center and corporate office.