College Championship Memories March On For Charlotte Hornets

It’s the last weekend in March and the Charlotte Hornets are getting set to host the Phoenix Suns in a rare Sunday afternoon affair. Kemba Walker is going through his normal pregame routine as a video montage featuring several Hornets players during their collegiate careers begins rolling on the arena’s main scoreboard. He looks up to see a younger version of himself clutching the NCAA Tournament trophy while playing for the University of Connecticut, causing a smile to break out on the Charlotte point guard’s face. It’s a memory that never gets old for Walker as he pauses for a few more seconds before shifting his focus back to free-throw shooting.

The onset of college basketball’s championship weekend is not only one of the most exciting times of the year for fans of the sport, but also an occasion that triggers a wave of celebratory memories for those who participated in this special event. No matter how long it’s been since they tasted title glory, March always serves as a pleasant, subtle reminder to those who reached the pinnacle of the collegiate ranks, as five Hornets players did.

The sixth man on a University of North Carolina team that utilized four first-round draft picks in its rotation, Marvin Williams helped lead the Tar Heels to their fourth NCAA Championship in 2005. During the national title game against Illinois, Williams tipped in a go-ahead basket with roughly 1:30 remaining on the clock, which ultimately ended up being the difference-maker for the Tar Heels.

“That was probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball,” Williams recalled recently. “The year I spent at North Carolina was so much fun [and] it went by so fast. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play for a Hall-of-Fame coach in Roy Williams, [and] play with Hall-of-Fame teammates. They were awesome. Anytime the tournament starts, I do get the goosebumps especially as the tournament gets deeper and deeper towards the National Championship game.”

Five years later, North Carolina’s archrival Duke University found itself atop the NCAA podium with a thrilling victory over surprise finalist Butler University. Miles Plumlee was a sophomore with the Blue Devils at the time, teaming with his freshman brother, Mason, who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.

“I just really remember you have to take it game by game. It feels like you may never get to the top, but before you know it, you’re in the Final Four,” Plumlee said.

The perfect ending to Duke’s dream season almost never happened as Butler’s Gordon Hayward (now with the Utah Jazz) narrowly missed banking in a half-court shot at the buzzer which would have won it all for the Bulldogs.

“When [Hayward] put up the shot, I thought it was good. When he missed it, I just remember I almost passed out running around,” Plumlee added with a smile.

One year later, Walker and Jeremy Lamb were part of a Connecticut team that pulled off one of the most improbable runs in NCAA Tournament history. The ninth seed in the Big East Tournament, the Huskies rolled off a stunning five wins in five days to unexpectedly claim their conference championship. The momentum continued into the NCAA Tournament as Connecticut pieced together another six-straight victories, including a title game triumph over Butler, en route to the school’s third National Championship.

“[I think] about it all the time,” said Walker, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2011 Tournament. “Ever since it ended, I find myself looking back and watching old games and things like that. I miss it, of course. It was just some really fun times. It’s always cool to go back and watch some old games and things like that. Having Jeremy here helps too because we talk about it all the time.” Lamb chimed in, “To win a National Championship, it was an amazing experience. I would love to experience that again. It’s good watching the tournament, bringing back memories like that.”

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was just a 17-year-old freshman when he enrolled at basketball-crazed University of Kentucky in fall 2011. Along with five other players who were also selected in the ensuing NBA Draft, Kidd-Gilchrist and the Wildcats posted an overall record of 38-2 during the 2011-12 season, culminating in a championship game victory over Kansas for the school’s eighth NCAA title and first since 1998.

“It’s been five years now? I’m getting old,” said Kidd-Gilchrist jokingly. “I just remember all the hard-fought, long practices we had. It was tough. All the guys we had, all the memories [were great].”

The success in the college ranks for the Charlotte Hornets extends into the front office and coaching staff as well. Chairman Michael Jordan and Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations Buzz Peterson were teammates on North Carolina’s National Championship team in 1982. Associate Head Coach Patrick Ewing also won the 1984 National Championship with Georgetown University and earned Most Outstanding Player honors that same year.

Thanks to its traditional single-elimination format, the NCAA Tournament has and always will be one of the most thrilling and exciting times of the year in any sport. For some select participants, including these aforementioned Charlotte Hornets players and executives, the month of March will always be a pleasant reminder of when they stood at the top of college basketball, looking down at everybody else.