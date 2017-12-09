Charlotte Runs Out of Gas in Loss to Lakers

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Result

Kemba Walker (23) and Dwight Howard (21) combined for 44 points but a shorthanded Hornets squad could not put an end to their losing streak with a 110-99 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 9 at Spectrum Center. Charlotte has now dropped three-straight games in the Queen City after opening the season 8-3 on its home court.

Turning Point

Playing without key rotation players Cody Zeller (knee), Frank Kaminsky (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (shin), and with starter Nic Batum also dealing with elbow soreness, the Hornets managed to keep this one close through three quarters before the effects of four games in six nights for the depleted roster seemed to take effect in the final frame. Charlotte was outshot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) to 45.5 percent (10-of-22) from the field and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) to 50.0 percent (1-of-2) from the charity stripe while being outrebounded, 12-5 in the final 12 minutes of play while watching a three-point lead turn into a 15-point deficit after a 26-8 Lakers run.

Hornets Player of the Game

Johnny O’Bryant came off the bench to record his second game in double-figure scoring this season with 11 points. He also recorded a season-high seven rebounds (previous: six done multiple times), dished out one assist, swiped one steal and blocked one shot.

Lakers Player of the Game

Jordan Clarkson scored a team-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in a reserve role. He tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter alone to help lead the Lakers to victory. Clarkson added six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes of play.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season, good for eighth in the NBA. This was Howard’s eighth game of the year with 20-or-more points and 10-or-more rebounds. After swatting a season-high six blocks last night vs. Chicago Howard had two blocks tonight… Kemba Walker logged his 16th 20+ point game in 23 games this season with 23 points. He made three three-pointers tonight. This is his 15th game knocking down multiple three pointers in 23 appearances this season. Walker had a career-high 65 such games last season… The Lakers bench outscored the Hornets bench, 53-31.

Quote of the Night

“Before the game we talked about a few things. We talked about their transition, as far as them getting out and getting fast break points. They had 28 fast break points and I’m not even sure that includes the ones of makes. And, that’s unacceptable from our team. That’s one of the things that Coach Cliff harps on, and we did not do a good job of getting back in transition. The other thing that we talked about as a team is points in the paint, that they were number one in the league in points in the paint. They had 56 points in the paint. So the two things we talked about prior to the game as far as getting back in transition, and not allowing points in the paint, we did neither. To say that we still were right in the game going into the fourth quarter, and I feel like our guys kind of ran out of juice to me.” - Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas

Next Up

The Hornets hit the road for an 8 p.m. tip on Monday against Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game can be seen on Fox Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.