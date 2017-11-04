Charlotte’s Win Streak Ends in San Antonio

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A rough end to the third quarter cost the Charlotte Hornets dearly as they fell to the Spurs, 108-101, on Friday, Nov. 3 in San Antonio. Jeremy Lamb led four Charlotte starters in double figures with a game and career-high 27 points, although it wasn’t enough for the Hornets to snap their now 11-game losing streak at the AT&T Center.

Turning Point

The Hornets held a six-point lead midway through the third quarter before San Antonio uncorked a 22-7 run to take an 80-71 advantage heading into the fourth. Rudy Gay

scored 13 of his 20 points in the frame and the Spurs never looked back on their way to ceasing a four-game losing streak.

Hornets Player of the Game

Jeremy Lamb finished with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting (3-of-3 from three-point range), nine rebounds and team-high six assists in the loss. This is Lamb’s third 20-point performance of the season, matching his total from the entire 2016-17 NBA campaign.

Spurs Player of the Game

Bryn Forbes erupted for a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in just 22 minutes off the bench in the victory. This is the second 20-point game for Forbes as a NBA player and his first since a career-high 27-point outing against Dallas on April 7, 2017.

Game Notes

Dwight Howard recorded his seventh double-double of the season, totaling 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds… Rookie Dwayne Bacon chipped in a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds… Kemba Walker also scored in double digits with 13 points and four assists… San Antonio’s reserves outscored the Charlotte bench, 64-16… The Hornets barely won the rebounding battle, 46-45... The Spurs scored 21 points off 11 Charlotte giveaways while the Hornets managed just nine points on 16 San Antonio turnovers… Charlotte struggled to move the ball effectively, finishing with just 16 assists… Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford and Frank Kaminsky were both assessed technical fouls… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) was unavailable for Charlotte.

Quote of the Night

“We just didn’t put 48 minutes together. [There] were some places where he played well at both ends of the floor, but when we broke the lineup tonight in both halves, we really struggled.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets head north to take on the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Minneapolis, MN. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.