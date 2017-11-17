Charlotte’s Slide Continues in Chicago

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

Result

A historic outing from their All-Star point guard still wasn’t enough for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the Bulls, 123-120, on Friday, Nov. 17 in Chicago. Kemba Walker erupted for 47 points (the second-highest scoring performance of his career), but on-going defensive struggles sent the Hornets spiraling to their sixth-consecutive loss.

Turning Point

Charlotte’s nine-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter slowly disappeared as the frame unfolded with the Bulls rallying to go up six with 1:51 remaining in the game. The Hornets quickly rolled off a 9-4 run to get back within a point and had a chance to take the lead with 10.8 seconds to go. As the clock ticked down, Kemba Walker’s driving layup agonizingly rolled off the rim and into the hands of Lauri Markkanen, sealing the loss for Charlotte.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker dominated with a season-high 47 points on 17-of-27 shooting, six rebounds and a team-high five assists in the loss. This is the fifth 40-point game of Walker’s career, moving him past Gerald Wallace for the second-highest total in franchise history (Glen Rice – 10).

Bulls Player of the Game

Justin Holiday returned from a one-game absence to lead Chicago with a season-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, three rebounds and a game-high-tying three steals in the victory. This is also the second-highest scoring performance of Holiday’s career (29 points vs. Philadelphia on April 13, 2016).

Game Notes

Marvin Williams finished with 13 points and four rebounds. He also went 3-of-4 from three-point range, passing David Wesley for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time three-point field goals leaderboard (392)… Dwight Howard came up just short of a double-double with 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds… Jeremy Lamb chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a team-high two steals… Chicago shot 17-of-34 from three-point range (50.0 percent), while the Hornets were 10-of-21 on long-distance attempts (47.6 percent)… The 123 points scored by the Bulls are the most by any Charlotte opponent this season… The Hornets were outscored in the fourth quarter, 40-28.

Quote of the Night

“We have no defensive identity. That’s the coach’s responsibility. For four years, we’ve played with a lot of discipline and a lot of intelligence and right now, we don’t. That’s what wins in this league. Playing smart, playing together [and] playing with a purpose. We do none of that.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets begin a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.