Charlotte’s Road Struggles Continue in Toronto

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

The absence of All-Star point guard and leading-scorer Kemba Walker (shoulder) was perhaps too much to overcome for the Charlotte Hornets as they lost to the Raptors, 126-113, on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Toronto, ON. Dwight Howard led the way with a team-high 22 points, although early rebounding and defensive woes propeled the Hornets to their third-straight loss.

Turning Point

Holding a seven-point lead at the end of the opening 12 minutes, the Raptors connected on 14-of-20 field-goal attempts in the second quarter (70.0 percent) to enter halftime with a 71-52 advantage. The Toronto offense got a huge spark from Kyle Lowry, who went 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe for 17 points in the frame. The Hornets made things interesting here and there in the second half, but ultimately couldn’t fully erase the early deficit.

Hornets Player of the Game

Dwight Howard racked up a team-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, a game-high 10 rebounds and three assists for his 12th double-double of the season. The Hornets center has now had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four of his last five outings.

Raptors Player of the Game

Kyle Lowry exploded for a season-high 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting, five rebounds and six assists in the victory. The former Villanova Wildcat also knocked down a career-high eight three-point field goals, the most by any Toronto player since Jan. 25, 2014 (Terrence Ross – 10).

Game Notes

Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky each finished with 18 points off the bench… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting… Nicolas Batum chipped in 10 points and team-high-tying five assists… Michael Carter-Williams added 10 points (7-of-7 from the free-throw line), six rebounds and a team-high-tying five assists… Charlotte shot 30-of-35 from the charity stripe (85.7 percent), while the Raptors went just 8-of-11 (72.7 percent)… Toronto outscored Charlotte in the paint, 60-40… The Hornets dropped to just 1-9 on the road this season.

Quote of the Night

“You play without a guy like [Kemba] for three weeks, that’s a problem. For one or two games, you can win. Tonight had nothing to do with playing without Kemba. Today [we] had the wrong approach, the wrong attitude, the wrong defensive mentality. We can’t play like that.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets finish off their two-game road trip against the Heat starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in Miami. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.