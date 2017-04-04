Charlotte’s Playoff Hopes Take Hit in Washington

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A badly-needed victory slipped away from the Charlotte Hornets in the second half as they fell to the Wizards, 118-111, on Tuesday, April 4 in Washington, D.C. Despite holding a 12-point advantage at the break, the Hornets watched the Wizards quickly take control in the third quarter as they broke away and never looked back on their way to snapping a three-game losing streak. The loss was just Charlotte’s third in its last 10 games and also marked its fifth-consecutive defeat at the Verizon Center.

Turning Point

Trailing by 12 points at halftime, the Wizards connected on 14-of-22 third-quarter field-goal attempts (63.6 percent) and outscored the Hornets in the frame, 36-18, to take a six-point lead into the fourth. Washington opened the final 12 minutes with another 5-0 spurt for a little extra cushion and then held off a late Charlotte rally to notch a fourth win in its last five meetings with the Hornets.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker led the way again with a game-high 37 points (17 in the second quarter), five rebounds, four assists and a team-high two steals in the loss. This is Walker’s 54th game of the year with 20-or-more points, matching the second-highest single-season total in franchise history (Larry Johnson; 1992-93).

Wizards Player of the Game

John Wall racked up a team-high 23 points, two rebounds and game-high totals in both assists (13) and steals (season-high-tying six) in the victory. This is Wall’s career-high 50th double-double of the season, which is also the seventh-highest total overall in the NBA this year.

Game Notes

Marco Belinelli finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench… Nicolas Batum chipped in 13 points and a team-high eight assists… Frank Kaminsky added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists… Cody Zeller notched his career-high sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds… Washington connected on a season-high 17-of-34 three-point attempts (50.0 percent) while the Hornets knocked down 12-of-34 shots from long distance (35.3 percent)… Both teams finished with exactly 36 rebounds… Washington dished out 31 assists compared to just 21 for the Hornets.

Quote of the Night

“The biggest part I think was the third quarter. [The Wizards] turned up their intensity. We had our starters out there that just had some really ridiculous turnovers that turned the whole momentum of the game. That’s [Washington’s] game. That’s why they beat us here the first time [earlier this season].” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets return home for the second half of a back-to-back set to take on the Miami Heat beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.