Charlotte’s Comeback Falls Short against Detroit

O’Bryant Scores 26 Points in Narrow Loss to Pistons
Posted: Jul 05, 2017

Postgame Interviews: Stephen Silas | Johnny O'Bryant | Dwayne Bacon

Result: An undermanned Charlotte Hornets squad couldn’t hang with the Detroit Pistons down the stretch in its fourth game of the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, falling, 87-82, on Wednesday, July 5 in Orlando, FL. Playing without leading-scorer Treveon Graham (left hamstring soreness), the Hornets still got a huge performance from Johnny O’Bryant, who stepped up with a team-high 26 points in the loss. The Hornets picked up one point in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League standings, temporarily slotting them into fifth place.

Turning Point: Holding a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, Detroit opened up the final 10 minutes of play with a 15-3 run to go up, 78-63, midway through the frame. Charlotte rallied to cut the deficit down to just two points with 33.3 seconds left on the clock, but Detroit’s Michael Gbinije hit a pair of free throws on the next possession to effectively seal the win for the Pistons.

Hornets Player of the Game: Johnny O’Bryant finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and four rebounds in the loss. O’Bryant’s output is the highest-scoring game by any Charlotte player through its first four games of the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.

Pistons Player of the Game: Henry Ellenson notched a game-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting (4-of-8 from three-point range) and six rebounds in the victory. The second-year forward from Marquette University entered the day tied for fourth in the tournament in scoring at 17.7 points per game.

Game Notes: Anthony Gill tallied 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four rebounds… Dwayne Bacon added 14 points and four rebounds… Kris Joseph also scored in double figures with 11 points (3-of-3 from three-point range), four rebounds and a game-high three steals… Briante Weber chipped in six points, six rebounds, a game-high seven assists and two steals… Mangok Mathiang pulled down a game-high-tying seven rebounds… Gabe York (right hip flexor strain) also did not play for Charlotte… Both teams finished with 14 turnovers… Detroit won the battle on the boards, 36-31… The Hornets connected on 8-of-18 attempts from three-point range (44.4 percent), while the Pistons hit 9-of-23 shots from downtown (39.1 percent).

Quote of the Day: “I knew when our main leading-scorer, Treveon Graham, was out, I knew I was going to have to be aggressive, help my team compete and try and get a win. That’s really the main reason [for my performance].” – Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant.

Next Up: The Hornets wrap up Summer League play against either the Orlando Magic or New York Knicks at TBD on Thursday, July 6 in Orlando, FL. The game can be seen on NBATV and also followed along on the ESPN app.

Tags
Bacon, Dwayne, O'Bryant III, Johnny, Hornets, 2017 Summer League

Related Content

Bacon, Dwayne

O'Bryant III, Johnny

Hornets