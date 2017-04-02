Charlotte Storms Past Thunder

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A strong second-half start and a multitude of plays on the defensive end helped the Charlotte Hornets keep their playoff hopes alive as they downed the Thunder, 113-101, on Sunday, April 2 in Oklahoma City. For the third time in as many outings, the Hornets reserves were sensational as they outscored the Thunder bench, 44-24, on their way to a seventh win in nine appearances. The victory also marked Charlotte’s first road win against the Thunder franchise since March 28, 2008, when the latter was still known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Turning Point

Leading by five at the break, the Hornets opened the second half on a 13-0 run to take a 72-54 lead over the Thunder with 7:07 remaining in the third quarter. Charlotte finished out the frame connecting on 10-of-21 field-goal attempts (47.6 percent) and converting eight Thunder turnovers into 13 points. The Hornets went into the fourth quarter with a 14-point advantage, which would ultimately be too much of a deficit for the Thunder to overcome.

Hornets Player of the Game

Kemba Walker totaled 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting (6-of-12 from three-point range), three rebounds, four assists and a game-high four steals in the victory. This is Walker’s 11th career game with six-or-more made three-pointers, all but one of which have now come since Jan. 1, 2016.

Thunder Player of the Game

Russell Westbrook accounted for game-high totals in scoring (40 points), rebounding (13) and assists (10) in the loss. This is Westbrook’s NBA-leading 40th triple-double of the year, which is one shy of tying the all-time NBA single-season record held by Oscar Robertson (41; 1961-62).

Game Notes

Frank Kaminsky finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals… Jeremy Lamb (13 points) and Cody Zeller (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Hornets… Nicolas Batum chipped in nine points, three steals and team-high marks in both rebounds (seven) and assists (eight)… The Hornets scored 35 points off 24 Oklahoma City turnovers while the Thunder managed 15 points on 18 Charlotte giveaways… The Hornets finished with 18 steals, their most in a regular season game since April 8, 2007 vs. Miami (20)… Charlotte connected on 28-of-32 free-throw attempts (87.5 percent) while Oklahoma City made just 11-of-12 shots from the charity stripe (91.7 percent)… The Hornets outscored the Thunder in second-chance points, 7-2… This is Charlotte’s first season sweep of the Oklahoma City franchise since the 2007-08 NBA campaign.

Quote of the Night

“We’re just playing hard. We’re locked into what we have to do. Our coaches give us a great game plan each and every night. We’re going by that, executing and coming out with some big wins. I think we’re playing well right now. I think if we play this way, we’ll definitely be hard to beat.” – Kemba Walker

Next Up

The Hornets conclude their two-game road trip against the Wizards starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in Washington, D.C. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.