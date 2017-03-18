Charlotte Snaps Skid with Win over Washington

By Matt Rochinski, hornets.com

more on: charlotte hornets photo gallery See what you've missed from the: video footage Check out video coverage from:

Result

Cody Zeller scored a team-high 19 points and Frank Kaminsky shook off his shooting slump to start the fourth quarter as the Hornets put a halt to their three-game losing skid with a 98-93 win over Washington on March 18 at Spectrum Center.

Turning Point

Charlotte clung to a 64-61 lead heading into the fourth quarter with Frank Kaminsky struggling mightily off the bench following a 20-point game on March 15 in Indiana. Kaminsky missed all nine shots he took from the field, including four three-point attempts, through the first three quarters. But much like his alma mater Wisconsin had done earlier in the day against NCAA Tournament favorite Villanova, Kaminsky seemed unfazed and would not back down. Kaminsky hit his first four shots in the final frame, including two treys, as the Hornets opened their lead to 78-69 with 7:46 remaining and would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way as Kaminsky (11 points) and Kemba Walker (eight points) combined for 19 points in the final 12 minutes.

Hornets Player of the Game

Cody Zeller tied with Washington’s John Wall to lead all scorers with 19 points. Zeller connected on 80.0 percent (8-of-10) of his shots from the field while grabbing five rebounds and swiping a season-high four steals to go with two blocks. It marked Zeller’s 28th game of the year in double-figure scoring, tying a season high for double-digit scoring games in a single season (2015-16).

Wizards Player of the Game

John Wall matched Cody Zeller’s game-high 19 points while also dishing out a game-high eight assists. Wall also brought down three rebounds, blocked two shots and nabbed one steal.

Game Notes

Charlotte outscored the Wizards 40-28 in the paint and are now 13-4 at Spectrum Center when outscoring opponents in the paint… The Hornets are now 14-4 at home when owning a lead entering the fourth quarter… Charlotte is now 19-3 overall and 13-0 at home when holding opponents under 100 points… Marvin Williams (16 points), Kemba Walker (16), Frank Kaminsky (14) and Marco Belinelli (11) joined Zeller in double-figure scoring for the Hornets… Nic Batum returned from a two-game absence with migraines and finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five assists. It was Batum’s 13th game of the year with 10-plus boards… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist tied a career-high with four blocks… Tonight marked the eighth sellout of the season at Spectrum Center (19,361).

Quote of the Night

“I think everyone knows how bad we needed this one, man. We’re in a tight, tight spot right now. We don’t have very much room for error. We’re chasing some really good teams for the last couple playoff spots. We still believe we can do it so we’re just going to take it one game at a time. This was a huge win for us.” - Marvin Williams

Quote of the Night



“I think everyone knows how bad we needed this one, man. We’re in a tight, tight spot right now. We don’t have very much room for error. We’re chasing some really good teams for the last couple playoff spots. We still believe we can do it so we’re just going to take it one game at a time. This was a huge win for us.” - Marvin Williams





Next Up

The Hornets stay home for a 7 p.m. tip on March 20 against the Hawks at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on the Hornets App or WFNZ.