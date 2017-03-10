Charlotte Overpowers Orlando

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

One of the most throughly-dominant team performances in franchise history culminated in a huge win for the Hornets as they crushed the Orlando Magic, 121-81, on Friday, March 10 in Charlotte. Kemba Walker led seven Hornets players in double figures with a game-high 23 points as Charlotte went up by as many as 42 points on their way to the franchise’s first 40-point victory since Jan. 21, 2002 against the New York Knicks (111-68). The victory was the third win for the Hornets in their last four outings and also established a new franchise record with a sixth-consecutive victory against Orlando.

Turning Point

The Hornets controlled the game right from the start, connecting on 14-of-22 first-quarter field-goal attempts (63.6 percent) to outscore the Magic in the frame, 37-24. Kemba Walker (nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range), Brian Roberts (eight points) and Nicolas Batum (seven points and six assists) paved the way for Charlotte in the opening 12 minutes as the Hornets only continued to pour it on the rest of the way and cruised to an easy victory.

Hornets Player of the Game

Marvin Williams exploded for 12 points, a Charlotte-season-high and career-high 18 rebounds and a career-high-tying seven assists in the blowout victory for the Hornets. The 18 rebounds by Williams are the most by any Hornets player since Al Jefferson totaled 18 boards against the Chicago Bulls on April 16, 2014.

Magic Player of the Game

Aaron Gordon finished with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and five rebounds in the loss. This is Gordon’s eighth game of the season with 20-or-more points and second in his last five outings.

Game Notes

Kemba Walker totaled 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting (5-of-8 from three-point range) in just 24 minutes of play… Marco Belinelli added 18 points and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench… Brian Roberts tallied a season-high 15 points and four assists… Nicolas Batum also chipped in 15 points and a game-high 10 assists for his 14th double-double of the season… Christian Wood (season-high 14 points) and Jeremy Lamb (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Hornets… Charlotte knocked down a season-high 47-of-79 field-goal attempts (season-high 59.5 percent)… The Hornets also dished out a season-high 34 assists and won the rebounding battle, 43-31… This is Charlotte’s first wire-to-wire win since April 13, 2016, which was also against Orlando… Charlotte is now 18-2 overall and 12-0 at home this season when holding opponents to under 100 points… The 81 points scored by Orlando were the fewest by any Charlotte opponent this season.

Quote of the Night

“I like the fact that we started well, good energy, good purpose of play. [In the] second quarter, when the starters came back in, it wasn’t as good, but I thought the third quarter [and] the whole second half, we did a good job. We had the right attitude, the right approach. Sometimes being up 18 [or] 19 [points] is the worst place to be. We haven’t been good this year in those situations, so playing well with the lead was good to see.” - Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of a back-to-back home set starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.