Charlotte Falls in Summer League to Indiana

Result: A shaky second quarter forced the Charlotte Hornets into an early deficit they never fully recovered from as they dropped Game 2 of their 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League schedule to the Indiana Pacers, 84-77, on Sunday, July 2 in Orlando, FL. Playing for the second-straight day, the Hornets got off to another solid start, but lost control of things defensively in the midst of a 17-7 Indiana run shortly before the break. Charlotte picked up a pair of quarter wins in the affair, good for eight total points in the tournament and third place in the current standings.

Turning Point: Trailing 17-16 at the end of the opening frame, Indiana connected on 11-of-15 second-quarter field-goal attempts (73.3 percent) to open up an eight-point lead heading into halftime. The Hornets managed to get back out in front by one near the end of the third, but the Pacers quickly pulled away again and never looked back on their way to a second-consecutive victory.

Hornets Player of the Game: Treveon Graham led the way with a team-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high-tying two steals in the loss. Graham is averaging 17.0 points per game in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, tied for the sixth-best mark so far in the competition.

Pacers Player of the Game: Travis Leslie finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and four rebounds in the victory. The former University of Georgia product has now scored 20-or-more points in both of Indiana’s games in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.

Game Notes: Briante Weber registered 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting… Johnny O’Bryant also finished with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting and team-high marks in both rebounding (five) and assists (four)… Rookie Dwayne Bacon chipped in eight points and four rebounds… Indiana edged out Charlotte in the rebounding battle, 32-30… The Pacers shot 50.8 percent from the field (31-of-61) while the Hornets hit just 41.2 percent (28-of-68)… Charlotte came away with just five steals after tallying 11 takeaways in its victory over Miami one day earlier… Indiana outscored Charlotte in the paint, 44-32.

Quote of the Night: “[Treveon] is the kind of guy you love having around. During the season if he didn’t play a whole bunch of games, he’d go out there and play the last couple minutes, play them hard and not make any mistakes. The ability to do that is special because sometimes guys really struggle with not playing and then getting in the last couple minutes. He puts the work in, he’s done a good job this summer and it’s showed the way he’s playing in Summer League.” – Hornets Summer League Head Coach Stephen Silas

Next Up: The Hornets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in Orlando, FL. The game can be seen on NBATV and also followed on the ESPN app.