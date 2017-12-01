Charlotte Falls Again After Late Miami Surge

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

A red-hot start to the night wasn’t enough to overcome a barrage of turnovers and three-point struggles as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Heat, 105-100, on Friday, Dec. 1 in Miami. Marvin Williams scored a team-high 16 points to lead seven Charlotte players in double figures as the Hornets moved to just 1-10 this season away from Spectrum Center.

Turning Point

Holding a 96-95 advantage with 2:36 remaining in the game, Charlotte watched the Heat take control with a quick 9-0 run to open up an eight-point lead with 46.9 seconds left on the clock. The Hornets managed to cut the deficit down to just four in the closing moments, but couldn’t get any closer on their way to a fourth-consecutive defeat.

Hornets Player of the Game

Marvin Williams finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, six rebounds and two steals in the loss. He came within just one point of matching his season-high 17-point performance, which came exactly one week ago in Cleveland.

Heat Player of the Game

Josh Richardson exploded for a career-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and two rebounds in the victory. Prior to the game, Richardson’s previous personal best was 22 points, which he accomplished on two separate occasions.

Game Notes

Nic Batum tallied 13 points, five rebounds and five assists… Michael Carter-Williams added 12 points, four rebounds and a season-high six assists… Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb each scored 12 points off the bench… Dwight Howard chipped in 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds, although also had nine turnovers… Michael Kidd-Gilchrist tossed in 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a season-high three steals… Both teams finished with 22 giveaways apiece… The Hornets connected on 19-of-21 free-throw attempts (90.5 percent), while the Heat went just 13-of-21 from the line (61.9 percent)… Charlotte also made just 5-of-20 three-point attempts (25.0 percent), compared to Miami, which shot 14-of-35 from long range (40.0 percent).

Quote of the Night

“Turnovers are obviously killer. [We had] 22 turnovers on the road. Their defense was good and then the three-point game. To be a really good team, to me, we have to be shooting a lot more threes than we are.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets begin a four-game homestand against the Orlando Magic starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 in Charlotte. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.