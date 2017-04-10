Bucks Bury Hornets Late

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Result

Some rocky play down the stretch sealed the fate of the Charlotte Hornets again as they fell to the Bucks, 89-79, on Monday, April 10 in Milwaukee. Even with Kemba Walker sidelined (knee), the Hornets entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead only to watch the hometown Bucks outscore them, 28-13, over the final 12 minutes on their way to an easy victory. The loss extended Charlotte’s losing streak to four games and also snapped its six-game road winning streak in Milwaukee as well.

Turning Point

Trailing 66-61 at the end of the third, Milwaukee knocked down 11-of-18 fourth-quarter field-goal attempts (61.1 percent), including five three-pointers, to take complete control of the game in the final frame. The Hornets shot just 5-of-20 from the field during this stretch (25.0 percent) and Greg Monroe scored a team-high 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Milwaukee pull out its second-straight victory.

Hornets Player of the Game

Treveon Graham finished with a career-high 12 points and two steals in just 16 minutes off the bench in the loss. The Virginia Commonwealth University product also went a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range and is now 9-of-13 overall from long distance this season (69.2 percent).

Bucks Player of the Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and game-high marks in both rebounding (11) and assists (10) in the victory. Antetokounmpo is now the eighth different NBA player to record three-or-more triple-doubles this season.

Game Notes

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with a team-high 13 points, five rebounds and two assists… Jeremy Lamb added 12 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench… Nicolas Batum racked up 11 points, five rebounds, a team-high eight assists and a season-high-tying four steals… Miles Plumlee chipped in four points and a team-high seven rebounds… Marco Belinelli missed his second-straight game (finger)… Milwaukee connected on 16-of-28 three-point attempts (57.1 percent) while Charlotte made just 5-of-18 shots from beyond the arc (27.8 percent)… The Bucks turned the ball over 16 times leading to 16 points for Charlotte while the Hornets had nine giveaways turn into 11 Milwaukee points… Charlotte lost the rebounding battle, 45-39.

Quote of the Night

“I thought for three quarters we did well. We got really disorganized there with our second unit in the fourth and that really was the difference in the game. [Milwaukee’s] defense was good in the fourth. Again, a group that hasn’t played a lot together…to have a chance, you got to have organization and we didn’t even get to the starting point there.” – Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford

Next Up

The Hornets wrap up their 2016-17 campaign against the Hawks starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in Atlanta. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.