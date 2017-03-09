All Energy, All the Time for MKG

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s five-year NBA career has largely been defined by an unparalleled, relentless energy he brings to his team on a daily basis. Although not necessarily a high-volume scorer, Kidd-Gilchrist has made his living in the league by doing the dirty work, playing to his strengths that don’t always resonate in a traditional box score. Mild-mannered and soft-spoken away from the game, you’d be hard-pressed to find any player with a bigger contrast in personas when it comes time to take the court.

Kidd-Gilchrist was forced to play in just seven games last season, a short stint sandwiched between a seemingly consecutive pair of tears in the labrum of his right shoulder, both of which required reconstructive surgery. This year has been different though, as the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft has missed just one contest, a precautionary absence in mid-November for a lower back strain.

Through March 8, Kidd-Gilchrist has put up an average of 8.9 points to go with career-best marks in rebounding (7.6), offensive rebounding (2.1), blocks (1.0), steals (1.0), minutes played (29.4) and free-throw percentage (77.1 percent). He is on the cusp of becoming the first NBA player 6-7 or shorter in nearly a decade to average at least 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 offensive rebounds and 1.0 block per game over the course of an entire season.

Kidd-Gilchrist has racked up 133 total offensive rebounds this year, 15 more than the next closest player at the small forward position. Overall, he ranks fourth among NBA small forwards in rebounding this season, trailing only All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. He recently had a stretch in mid-February with 12-or-more rebounds in a career-high three-straight games, the first non-center to accomplish this feat in Charlotte since fellow small forward Gerald Wallace did so during his All-Star season of 2009-10.

Nicolas Batum, who previously teamed with Wallace in Portland, said Kidd-Gilchrist “is one of the best defenders in the league. His energy is amazing for us. [He’s] a little bit like Wallace.”



Kidd-Gilchrist ranks third among NBA small forwards in defensive real plus-minus this season with a mark of 2.43. This metric essentially implies that the Hornets hold opponents to almost two-and-a-half fewer points per 100 defensive possessions with Kidd-Gilchrist on the floor compared to when he’s not. Overall this season, Kidd-Gilchrist is ranked 23rd out of 455 qualified players in this category.

Consistent, great energy can be a premium in the NBA, particularly at this point in the year when teams are trying to scrounge up as many wins as possible in an attempt to make a run at a playoff berth. It is a characteristic that not only enhances Kidd-Gilchrist’s individual game, but has an impact on his Hornets teammates as well.

“Every single night, Mike has the toughest job defensively because he’s always guarding the other team’s best scorer,” emphasized Marvin Williams. “He always chasing people, he’s always fighting people in the post, doing a great job rebounding the basketball and he’s taking advantage of his opportunities to score as well. He’s really bringing it and I think everybody’s trying to up their level of play. MKG has definitely done that, so everybody else has to fall in line.”



With roughly three quarters of the NBA season now complete, 17 of the league’s 30 teams currently hold an average point differential that falls within the range of 3.0 and -3.0 points per game this year, illustrating the notion that parity is certainly alive and well. Everyone is vulnerable on any given night and one additional offensive rebound or an extra burst of energy here and there can truly be the difference between winning and losing.

While Kidd-Gilchrist’s overall impact on the game can be wide-ranging, the source of his never-ending energy can be traced back to just one simple motivation according to the man himself:

“I just want to win basketball games. That’s really about it. Getting rest, hard work and dedication always helps, too,” said Kidd-Gilchrist after a January practice earlier this season. “I think my energy helps [the team] a lot. From me, to Kemba, to coach, I think it helps a lot.”



Despite the adversity he’s had to endure in recent years, Kidd-Gilchrist will never be one to ask for sympathy. If anything, last season’s setback allowed him to take a step back and really appreciate everything he has going for him, which includes the opportunity to immerse himself in his love for basketball each and every day. This game is what Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was born to do and it would be difficult to find many other players truly as comfortable on the court as he is on a daily basis.