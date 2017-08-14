23 Reasons To Get Excited About the Hornets Schedule
- Kemba Walker tallied a team-season-high 40 points, a season-high-tying 10 rebounds and seven assist against Toronto on Nov. 11, 2016. This performance marked the first time in franchise history a player had recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a regular season game (only the third-ever 40-point, 10-rebound game). This was also Walker’s fourth-career 40-point game.
- During the 2016-17 NBA season, only three players tallied at least 240 three-point field goals on better than 39.9 percent shooting from behind the arc: Charlotte’s Kemba Walker and Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
- The Hornets swept the season series with the Dallas Mavericks last year for the first time since the 1997-98 NBA campaign.
- On Dec. 23, 2016, Nicolas Batum recorded his seventh career triple-double (third as a Charlotte Hornet), totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 103-91 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls. Batum’s three triple-doubles with the franchise are tied for the third-highest total in Charlotte history.
- Charlotte hit a season-high 19 three-point field goals against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 10, 2017, the second-highest single-game total in franchise history.
- In four games against Cleveland last season, Kemba Walker averaged 27.5 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field and 48.4 percent shooting from three-point range.
- Nicolas Batum notched a season-high 31 points and a franchise-record-tying eight three-point field goals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 26, 2017.
- Against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 15, 2016, Kemba Walker became the fourth player in franchise history (and first since Raymond Felton on March 22, 2006) to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a single regular season game (Kendall Gill, Baron Davis, Raymond Felton).
- With 23 points on April 8, 2017 against the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker passed both Larry Johnson (1,807 points; 1992-93) and Glen Rice (1,826 points; 1997-98) to move into second place on Charlotte’s all-time single-season scoring leaderboard. He totaled 1,830 points during the 2016-17 campaign, marking a personal single-season best.
- Charlotte had eight players (including all five starters) score in double figures at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 23, 2016.
- Charlotte beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-112, at home on Jan. 4, 2017, its highest-scoring output in any game of the 2016-17 NBA season.
- Marvin Williams tallied a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11, 2017. This performance also matched Williams’ highest single-game scoring output since joining the Hornets at the start of the 2014-15 NBA season.
- Charlotte has won six-consecutive home games against the New York Knicks, a streak that began on Jan. 14, 2014.
- The Hornets have won a franchise-record seven-straight games against the Orlando Magic and are coming off their first-ever four-game season-series sweep of the organization in 2016-17.
- Kemba Walker tallied his 50th 20-point game of the season in a 120-106 home win over the Phoenix Suns on March 26, 2017, making him the fourth player in franchise history to reach this single-season threshold (Glen Rice, Larry Johnson, Jason Richardson).
- Cody Zeller put up 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games against Washington last season, his highest scoring average against any team in the league.
- Former University of Kentucky teammates, Charlotte rookie Malik Monk (754 points) and Sacramento rookie De’Aaron Fox (601 points), were the only two NCAA Division I freshmen in the nation last season to score at least 600 total points.
- Utah was one of three teams Marvin Williams averaged a double-double against last season, putting up 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over two games (Denver, Toronto).
- Nicolas Batum is averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in four career games against the Portland Trail Blazers. His scoring and assists marks versus his former team are his highest career averages against any opposing team in the league.
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist recorded a season-high 23 points and a season-high-tying 14 rebounds in a 107-96 season-opening victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26, 2016.
- The Hornets scored a season-high 75 first-half points at home against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7, 2016, setting a Spectrum Center record for most points scored in a single half.
- Dwight Howard owns career averages of 17.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 42 total games against the Miami Heat.
- The Hornets averaged 117.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting from three-point range across two victories over the Denver Nuggets last season.