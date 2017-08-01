The Lil’ Stingers are your Charlotte Hornets kids dance team! They’re comprised of kids with energetic, outgoing personalities with the best dance moves around. Appealing to both kids and adults alike and performing at select games throughout the season, these kids keep the energy up all game long!

AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 27

Spectrum Center | 5th Street Entrance

333 East Trade Street Charlotte, NC 28202

REGISTER NOW!

PRE-AUDITION WORKSHOP

Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com for more Pre-Audition workshop information

REQUIREMENTS

Boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13

Must be at least 8 years of age by August 27, 2017

Must be 13 years old or under as of January 31, 2018

Parent or legal guardian must be present at time of registration to sign waiver

Child must be able to stay for the entire duration of auditions and cannot arrive late or leave early

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Can I stay and watch my child audition?

No, auditions are closed. We anticipate auditions lasting two hours

What will auditions look like?

Choreography will be taught day-of and will include a free-style portion.

What should my child wear?

Dress to impress with Hornets colors of purple and teal. Shoes with non-marking soles are also required.

When will the team be announced?

Parents will be notified within two weeks if their child was selected for the team.

How often do the Lil Stingers perform?

Generally they perform once a month during the season and also at occasional events throughout the year.

How often do the Lil’ Stingers practice?

Typically they practice on Tuesdays and Sundays. Practices are also closed.

I still have more questions. Who should I contact?

Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com