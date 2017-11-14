Cody Zeller's Fifth Annual Sock Drive, Presented By Hanes, Tips Off at Hornets Game On November 15

November 14, 2017 – For the fifth consecutive season, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is encouraging fans to help him and the team collect socks for those in need within the Charlotte community. Presented by Hanes, Cody Zeller’s Sock Drive collects socks to be distributed to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope Women and Children’s Shelter, an emergency shelter in Charlotte.

As part of Cody Zeller’s Sock Drive, fans are encouraged to bring a new package of socks to any Hornets home game at Spectrum Center from Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Dec. 8. Additionally, fans can make monetary donations during games by visiting the sock drive table in the main lobby. Fans donating a pack of socks or a minimum of $5 will be entered into a drawing to win six tickets in the Hanes Comfort Zone for the Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28. The winner will also be treated to dinner in FrontCourt Club, meet Zeller pregame and receive an autographed jersey. All fans who donate will be invited to spin a prize wheel with great Hornets- and Hanes-branded items.

"Socks are one of the biggest needs in shelters during the winter, and I am once again asking Hornets fans to help keep as many people warm as possible,” said Zeller. “We have collected more than 16,000 socks over the past four years and I am confident we can grow that number significantly this season.”

Donation bins will be set out during Hornets games only. As in previous seasons, all of the socks collected will be personally delivered by Zeller to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope Women and Children’s Shelter. For more information, including complete rules and regulations regarding Cody Zeller’s Sock Drive, please visit hornets.com.