2017-18 Season Recap | Willy Hernangomez

An up-and-down sophomore campaign ultimately came to fruition for center Willy Hernangomez as he found his stride down the stretch for the Charlotte Hornets over the final few weeks of the season.

Coming off an All-Rookie First Team selection in 2017, Hernangomez’s playing time began stalling in the first half of the season while playing for the New York Knicks. One day after losing Kristaps Porzingis to a season-ending ACL tear, the Knicks traded Hernangomez to the Hornets on Feb. 8 in exchange for Johnny O’Bryant and two future second-round picks.

The fresh start that Hernangomez was hoping for wasn’t immediate, but he gradually saw more game action with Cody Zeller’s lingering recovery from knee surgery. The Madrid native began serving as the team’s primary backup center beginning on March 17 and held this role for all but one of the final 13 games on the schedule.

After two NBA seasons, Hernangomez’s strengths are his offensive post moves, rebounding ability and overall footwork. He gradually got more comfortable attempting longer shots as the season progressed and his defense took a noticeable step forward over the course of his tenure with the Hornets so far.

Under team control for the next two seasons, the 23-year-old Hernangomez’s skill set, intangibles and overall positive attitude have his career pointed in the right direction as he continues to develop as an emerging NBA player.

Willy Hernangomez Through the Season Check out scenes of Willy Hernangomez during the 2017-2018 Season.

By the Numbers

In 12 appearances from March 19-April 10, Hernangomez averaged 9.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting and 7.7 rebounds, the latter of which ranked second amongst all sophomore NBA players (mini. 9 games played). This stretch included five-straight double-digit scoring outings from March 31-April 8, which is the second-longest streak of his career.

Hernangomez had a season-high 17 points in Philadelphia on March 19 and a season-high 12 rebounds against Memphis on March 22 and at Orlando on April 6. He also knocked down a career-high 11 free throws against the 76ers on April 1 as well.

Shortly before arriving in Charlotte, Hernangomez dished out a career-high-tying five assists in Golden State on Jan. 23 while playing for the Knicks.

What’s Next

Hernangomez still has two more years remaining on his rookie deal which runs through the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season. This summer, he plans to play in two FIBA World Cup qualification games as Spain is scheduled to take on Slovenia on June 28 and Belarus on July 1.

Exit Interview Quote

“I think personally, it’s been a really hard season for me. Starting with another team and then got traded, but at the end of the day, I’m really happy to be here in Charlotte, to be part of this family, to be part of this organization. I’m really thankful for all the coaches, the teammates, you guys [the media] for helping me from the beginning and making everything easy. It made me get used to the team really fast.” – Willy Hernangomez