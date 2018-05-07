2017-18 Season Recap | Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The 2017-18 season was another solid one for small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as he showed flashes at times of being one of the best two-way players on the Charlotte Hornets roster this year.

After missing six of the first 11 regular season games with a personal matter, Kidd-Gilchrist returned for good to the Hornets on Nov. 10. In just his second game back, he finished with a season-high 22 points and six rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 15

Much like last season, the sixth-year pro continued to exhibit increased comfort on the offensive end, particularly with regards to his jump shot (102-of-282; 36.2 percent) and hook shot (15-of-26; 57.7 percent). He finished with the highest offensive rating of his career this season, registering a mark of 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

Despite Kidd-Gilchrist’s defensive rating taking a small step back this year (103.8 to 105.8), his 2.3 net rating was still the second best of his NBA career. One particular area he also excelled in was ball security. Of all NBA players who averaged at least 25.0 minutes in a minimum of 60 games, Kidd-Gilchrist ranked 12th in the league in turnover ratio (7.0 percent).

The offseason addition of Dwight Howard caused every Hornet player’s rebounding numbers to take a dip this season, including Kidd-Gilchrist. Still, the 6-8 veteran ranked tied for seventh amongst NBA small forwards in offensive boards per game (1.1), while also posting solid steal-to-turnover (0.96) and steal-to-foul ratios (0.36) as well.

Coming off a second-consecutive season without any major injuries, Kidd-Gilchrist will head into next year looking to return to his trademark defensive ways while continuing to improve more and more on the offense end for the Hornets.

By the Numbers

Kidd-Gilchrist finished the year with averages of 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 25.0 minutes over 74 total games. Amongst NBA small forwards with at least 500 field-goal attempts this season, he ranked fifth in field-goal percentage (career-high 50.4 percent), trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, E’Twaun Moore and Michael Beasley.

Amongst Charlotte players with at least 20.0 minutes played per game this season, Kidd-Gilchrist ranked tied for second on the team in offensive rating (108.1) and third in overall net rating (2.3).

Heading into next season, Kidd-Gilchrist sits sixth in franchise history in both total rebounds (2,107) and offensive rebounds (601) and eighth in both defensive rebounds (1,506) and blocks (259).

What’s Next

Kidd-Gilchrist has one more guaranteed season left on his current contract, which will then be followed by a player option. Assuming he picks it up when the time comes, he will enter unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA campaign.

Exit Interview Quote

“All the years I’ve been here – and this year, too – I thought that we all had each other’s back when it’s all said and done at the end of the day. I think I have to do a better job of speaking up on and off the court at times. I think that’s really something I have to focus on. I think the chemistry was a big difference and that’s nobody’s fault or anything like that. But personally, me, Marvin and Kemba have to do a better job of communicating with the team on the floor about the schemes and little things people don’t notice or see.” – Michael Kidd-Gilchrist