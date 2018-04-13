MIAMI, April 13 – With the 2018 NBA Playoffs beginning tomorrow, the Miami HEAT announced the return of its immensely popular promotional campaign: White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoffs presented by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. HEAT fans everywhere are encouraged to embrace their role throughout the post-season by wearing white to support the HEAT in all daily activities, particularly HEAT playoff game dates. HEAT fans can shop for the latest White Hot HEAT fashions at all The Miami HEAT Store locations.

The franchise also welcomes back Miccosukee Resort & Gaming as the presenting sponsor of White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoffs. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming will be entitled to have its name and logo incorporated into the HEAT Playoff theme including signage, on print and outdoor advertisements promoting the Playoffs, and on in-arena giveaway items.

The AmericanAirlines Arena will offer exclusive food and beverage options including a White Hot Burger, White Hot Cheddar Popcorn, White Hot Nachos and more. 601 will offer a special White Hot post game happy hour menu including specialty cocktails and White Hot menu items. Hyde Lounge will also offer a special White Hot Playoff experience.

Moët & Chandon’s Moet Ice Impérial will be the Official Champagne of White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoffs and will be served in large and distinctive white goblets throughout AmericanAirlines Arena. Moët Ice Impérial will be available at Section 123.

White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 14th as the team goes on the road for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. To celebrate White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoffs, the city of Miami will enjoy a series of White Hot HEAT Week events including:

April 14

Florida Blue Takeover

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

HEAT Legend Glen Rice will be on hand to meet HEAT fans at the Florida Blue in Hialeah on Saturday, April 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rice will sign autographs and take photographs with fans. HEAT fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to a White Hot HEAT Playoff game. The HEAT Dancers and Burnie will also be in attendance. Florida Blue is located at 1001 West 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012.

White Hot Block Party and Road Rally at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

7:00 p.m.

Join the HEAT Experience outside of the entrance to the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming Entertainment Dome (500 SW 177th Avenue Miami, FL 33194) for a White Hot Block Party. HEAT fans can enjoy food trucks, HEAT giveaway, prizes and tickets to a HEAT Playoff game. The Mountain Dew sampling team will also be on hand sampling the latest Dew Ice flavors. HEAT fans can stick around after the block party for a White Hot HEAT Road Rally which will broadcast the first playoff matchup of the first round as the Miami HEAT take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

April 15

White Hot Sunday Funday at Fado’s Irish Pub

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Stop by Fado’s Irish Pub in Mary Brickell Village with your best White Hot outfit for a chance to win HEAT Playoff tickets. The best dressed fan in attendance will get the chance to attend a Round 1 playoff game in first round. Fado’s Irish Pub is located at 900 South Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130.

April 16

White Hot HEAT Road Rally Presented by Bacardi

6:30 p.m.

Join the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie, the Xtreme Team, In-Arena Announcer, Michael Baiamonte, In-Arena host Uptown Dale and other HEAT fans at Duffy’s in North Miami as they gather to watch the FOX Sports Sun telecast of the HEAT taking on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2. The festivities, including Bacardi drink specials, HEAT giveaways, the chance to win HEAT Playoff tickets and more, begin at 6:30 p.m. The White Hot HEAT Road Rally is presented by Bacardi. Duffy’s is located at 3969 NW 163rd Street North Miami, FL 33160.

April 17

Verizon Store Takeover

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The HEAT Experience will head over to the Verizon Store in Doral fully equipped with White Hot giveaways and prizes. HEAT fans in attendance will also have a chance to win tickets to a HEAT Playoff game. The Verizon Store is located at 1450 NW 87th Avenue Doral, FL 33172.

April 18

White Hot HEAT After Dark

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

HEAT fans ages 18 and older are invited to the AmericanAirlines Arena to engage in the excitement of playing in a pickup basketball game on the Miami HEAT hardwood. Hosted by In-Arena Host, Uptown Dale, fans will enjoy an evening of hoops, music and special lighting along with visits from the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie and Xtreme Team. It’s like “midnight bowling,” but basketball at the HEAT’s house. HEAT fans in attendance will receive a HEAT t-shirt, while supplies last. This is a free event but registration is required.

April 19

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT: Round 1 Game 3

7:00 p.m.

The Miami HEAT will travel back home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of the first round of White Hot: The 2018 HEAT Playoff. Tickets for Round 1 games are still available. Fans can purchase tickets directly from the team or from HEAT season ticket members and other fans posting their tickets for resale online at NBATickets.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX, or at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office. Doors to the AmericanAirlines Arena will open at least one hour prior to the published game time.