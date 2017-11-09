Website Accessibility

HEAT.com is committed to the compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. As part of our ongoing commitment, we are working to constantly improve our website to make it as accessible as possible. If you have any questions about the accessibility of the website, or if you have suggestions on how we might improve the accessibility of the website, please contact Guest Services by phone at 786.777.1237 (voice) or 786.777.1177 (TTY) or by email at guestservices@heat.com.